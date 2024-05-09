MADRID - Spanish telecom company Telefonica's first-quarter net profit rose a higher-than-expected 79% on higher revenues.

The company said it booked a net profit of 532 million euros ($571.47 million) in the first quarter out of revenues of 10.14 billion euros.

Analysts expected a net profit of 388 million euros out of 10.07 billion revenues, according to a consensus provided by Telefonica.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of profitability, rose 1.9% to 3.21 billion euros, it said.

The performance in the first quarter was in line with the expectations of the management, who reiterated the targets for the full year.

($1 = 0.9309 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Janane Venkatraman)