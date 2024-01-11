Dubai: Cavendish Maxwell, a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kieran Burley as the new Head of its Commercial Agency team. With over 17 years of experience in the UAE real estate market, Kieran brings a wealth of expertise from both developer and client-side perspectives.

In his new role, Kieran will be responsible for overseeing and leading the commercial agency team, providing clients with best-in-class transactional services and strategic advisory in the dynamic commercial real estate sector. With a deep understanding of market trends and a strong network of industry connections, Kieran is well-equipped to guide clients towards optimal solutions and drive value for their commercial property investments.

As a highly accomplished professional in the field, Kieran has a successful track record of managing high-profile commercial real estate portfolios and delivering exceptional results for clients. His expertise spans various sectors, including office spaces, retail properties, industrial warehouses, development plots and mixed-use developments. Kieran is known for his ability to forge strong relationships with clients and provide tailored solutions that align with their business objectives.

Commenting on the appointment Chris Taylor, Group CEO said: "We are delighted to welcome Kieran to our team. His extensive experience, industry knowledge and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead our Commercial Agency team. With his strategic mindset and client-centric approach, we are confident that Kieran will drive the growth of our commercial agency services and further strengthen our position in the market."

Commenting on his new role, Kieran Burley stated, "I am thrilled to join Cavendish Maxwell and take on the responsibility of leading the Commercial Agency team. I am committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients by providing tailored solutions that meet their unique needs. With the support of our talented team, I am confident that we will achieve new heights of success and solidify Cavendish Maxwell's reputation as a trusted advisor in the commercial real estate market."

Cavendish Maxwell is confident that Kieran’s appointment will further enhance the company's ability to deliver outstanding results for its clients and strengthen its position as a leading property consultancy firm in the market.

About Cavendish Maxwell:

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Kuwait City and Muscat. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.



For all media related enquiries, please contact:

David Miles

Director Marketing and Products

david.miles@cavendishmaxwell.com

+971 50 261 0811