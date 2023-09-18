

Dubai, UAE: Leading international law firm Baker McKenzie has hired Adil Hussain from Clyde & Co as Partner and Head of the Banking & Finance practice in the UAE, and Global Head of Islamic Finance. He joined the firm’s UAE offices on 11 September 2023.

With the latest appointment, the firm which also recently moved the Dubai office to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), remains steadfast in its commitment to its people and business in the UAE and the Middle East.

Commenting on these developments, Borys Dackiw, Baker McKenzie UAE Managing Partner, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Adil to the UAE partnership. Adil’s extensive banking and finance expertise across both conventional and Islamic finance areas, complements our local and regional teams’ transactional capabilities, as we continue to deliver top-tier legal advice to clients on their high profile cross-border transactions.”

“The appointment also coincides with the Firm’s office move to the DIFC. Our new DIFC office will support our growth strategy in key transactional, advisory and dispute resolution practices.”

Having practiced in the Middle East for over 18 years, advising some of the industry's best known lenders and sponsors in significant banking and finance transactions, Adil brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the industry.

"Adil's market knowledge and strong proficiency in financing transactions will undoubtedly bolster our capabilities to deliver exceptional legal services to clients operating in the region," said Matthew Dening, Global Chair of Baker McKenzie’s Banking & Finance practice. "His arrival reinforces the firm’s ongoing commitment to the banking and finance practice in the region and we are delighted to welcome him on board."

On his appointment, Adil Hussain said: “By joining Baker McKenzie, I am confident that I will be able to thrive in an environment that encourages innovation, fosters professional growth and embraces the ever-evolving challenges of the banking and finance industry. I look forward to working alongside Baker McKenzie's talented attorneys across the region and beyond.”

The hire of Adil Hussain comes after a number of recent lateral appointments in the Middle East region, including Tina Hsieh (Tax), Luka Kristovic-Blazevic (Dispute Resolution), Khaled Zowayed (Real Estate) and Sahal Khalawi (Regulatory and Public Policy).

