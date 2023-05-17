Dubai, UAE - Averda, the leading waste management and recycling company in the emerging world, has appointed Mazen Chebaklo as Chief Executive Officer, commencing 16 May.

In his new role, Chebaklo will spearhead Averda's strategic direction during its upcoming phase of expansion, while also strategically realigning the organisation's operations and initiatives within its key markets.

Commenting on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer at Averda, Mazen Chebaklo said: "Averda has already established itself as a leading waste management company regionally and internationally. I look forward to unlocking the full potential of Averda’s next phase of growth and development across our numerous markets while also accelerating the business towards our core vision, a world without waste. With the support of our talented team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Chebaklo, a seasoned leader with over 14 years of experience at Averda, has been promoted to the position from his previous role as Chief Growth Officer. Throughout his journey, Mazen took on various positions within Averda, including Business Development Director in 2009, Chief Operating Officer in 2017, and Chief Growth Officer in 2021.

