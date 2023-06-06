Dubai, UAE: In a move to reinforce and consolidate its strong leadership position, Al-Futtaim Automotive has announced the appointment of Antoine Barthes as the automotive conglomerate’s Vice-President.

Antoine takes the reins of the business with full responsibility for the leadership and development of the business operations across all regions and segments such as passenger and electric vehicles, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, industrial equipment and agricultural products.

The appointment signifies the automotive giant’s clear intent on continuing growing and diversifying the portfolio, underpinned by its core customer-centric approach.

Bringing with him 25 years of diverse experiences, Antoine will play an integral role in devising strategies to maintain the company’s leadership across the 10 countries they operate in.

Antoine will also steer the company on the sustainability and digitalization path to ensure Al-Futtaim Automotive achieves its mission to become the new category leader in green mobility and Mobility-as-a-Service.

Antoine has previously helmed some of the biggest global automotive operations, overseeing the growth of major manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company and Nissan across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. He spent two decades managing the full portfolio of brands for Nissan Motor Corporation. He was also in charge of Nissan’s biggest operations based in China, with more than 1 million cars sold annually.

He arrives with an extensive mix of expertise covering the entire automotive value-chain, including sales and marketing, product development, operations, logistics, network and distribution, and corporate management.

Prior to joining Al-Futtaim Automotive, he was Nissan’s Corporate Vice-President and Head of Global Sales, Dealer Network Development, and Customer Quality, based at the manufacturer's Global headquarters in Japan.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is a distinct player in the UAE auto industry, with exclusive distribution rights to brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Volvo, Jeep, RAM, and Dodge. The company is also the sole distributor for BYD, the world’s leading new energy manufacturer, and the Swedish performance all-electric - Polestar, with the recently launched Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com