The biography based on the life of Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, titled ‘A Life Well Spent’ was officially launched at the 16th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature yesterday, 3rd February at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

Written by Dubai-based author Graeme Wilson, the book captures the remarkable life of Colm McLoughlin, from his early childhood in Ireland to his four decades at the helm of the single largest airport retailers in the world. The book is both entertaining and inspirational, and it includes interviews and original comments from world leaders, officials, family, friends, and colleagues. It also offers a deeper, more compelling, and certainly unique story, revealing his entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and inclusive sense of leadership and bearing testimony to the extraordinary vision of Dubai’s ruling family and the rise of Dubai Duty Free.

The book session that took place during the Dubai Duty-Free-sponsored day of the Festival was moderated by Festival Founder, Isobel Abulhoul and saw 100 people in attendance.

Speaking about his biography, McLoughlin said, “My thanks to Graeme for this collaboration and to Isobel for selecting the book for this year’s Festival, which is a real honour. I hope that readers enjoy the book and I want to thank everyone who took the time to be interviewed for the book.”

A book signing and photo opportunity with Colm and Graeme took place right after the session, to the delight of all who attended the launch.

The colorful portrayal of Colm’s life is available at Dubai Duty Free, both instore and online, with parts of the profits being donated to charitable causes through the Dubai Duty Free Foundation.

Graeme Wilson has previously worked on various Dubai Duty Free publications, including the Dubai Duty Free 25th Anniversary book ‘Fly Buy Dubai’ as well as the 25th Anniversary of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, entitled 'Game, Set, and Dubai’.

Meanwhile, Dubai Duty Free has been a supporter of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature as a Day Sponsor since its inception in 2009, which this year is running from 31st January to 6th February and features over 160 authors from various genres, including literature, art, science, current affairs, film, and food.

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free

Email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae