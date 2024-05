Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) rose slightly in the first quarter to 2.74% of outstanding loans at the end of March from 2.66% at the end of December, the central bank said on Tuesday.

However, bad loans are still manageable and banks remain strong with high levels of capital, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement. (Reporting by Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orahtai Sriring; Editing by John Mair)