Thailand's central bank said on Wednesday it was offering more measures this year to help debtors, as previous steps and an economic recovery might be insufficient in bringing down high household debt to below 80% of gross domestic product.

Thailand's household debt was at 90.9% of GDP as of the third quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)