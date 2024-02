Thai banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped slightly to 2.66% of outstanding loans at the end of December 2023 from 2.70% at the end of September, the central bank said on Monday.

However, NPLs are likely to rise but should be manageable, and the overall banking system remains resilient, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.