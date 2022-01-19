Ten participants will be invited to an overnight photowalk at Longbeach Campground.

Photos taken from the tours and posted using #MyHappyPaus and #PausWithNikon will be exhibited at World Art Dubai from March 16 to 19.

Registration is now open HERE.

Dubai, UAE : In a bid to promote mindfulness and creativity, Paus;, a newly opened café + community space offering holistic wellness activities that are good for the physical, mental and spiritual well-being, is launching a series of free photowalks from January to March 2022. Participants will be equipped with Nikon Z5 Mirrorless cameras courtesy of Nikon Middle East FZE, plus be able to enjoy healthy ice cream from Enjoy Trill during the tours. An opportunity to join an overnight photowalk at Longbeach Campground and get their photos exhibited at World Art Dubai from March 16 to 19 are also open to all attendees.

The photowalks are scheduled on January 22nd and 23rd at Theatre of Digital Art, Dubai; January 29th and 30th at Al Noor Island, Sharjah; February 12th and 13th at Mangrove National Park, Abu Dhabi; and February 26th and 27th at Hatta, Dubai. Participants who post on social media using #MyHappyPaus and #PausWithNikon will stand a chance to win an overnight photowalk from March 10th to 11th at Longbeach Campground, a one-of-a-kind hotel in Ras Al Khaimah that brings together a traditional camping ethos with luxurious amenities and engaging activities — creating an immersive “glamping” experience.

Shortlisted photos will be exhibited at World Art Dubai, the region’s most accessible and affordable retail art fair which sees four days of artistic displays, immersive workshops and engaging features. The booth will be designed by sustainable and conceptual artist, Mari Koval, who will endeavour to create a space within World Art Dubai that can positively impact visitors’ mood, elevate their productivity and boost creativity.

The goal for the photowalk is simple - to capture things that spark joy. To help participants express themselves, they will be provided with Nikon Z5 Mirrorless cameras as well as their own SD cards to take home, so they can edit and upload at their own time. The Nikon Z5 offers advanced photography and videography features, and is the flagship of Nikon's award winning Z lineup of mirrorless full-frame cameras, at a compact body and a more inclusive price point, allowing every level of photographer to capture their greatest moments in every light and angle at every budget.

“We aim to encourage the community to discover their own happy pause even beyond our physical venue. By exploring a new place and combining that with the practice of creativity, we believe it is possible to be truly present for yourself when you decide to pause,” says Sophiya Faizal, co-founder of Paus;.

The photowalks will start from Paus; where Nikon cameras will be distributed. A shuttle bus will then take attendees to the destinations. During the tours, snack partner Enjoy Trill will help fuel up everyone’s happy and creative juice with its healthy ice cream that’s also keto, gluten-free, dairy-free and ultra low sugar. After the tours, everyone will be dropped off at Paus; where cameras will be returned and memory cards will be given.

“This activity opens a very important conversation around the relationship between one’s mental health and creativity. We’ve always believed that photography can be a self-care medium – just the photographer, the gear, the world and an opportunity to centre your attention towards expressing yourself. Whether it’s an exercise to practice your artistry or you’re aiming to send a powerful message to your audience, Nikon wants to make sure we take care of the technology, so you can focus on yourself and the story you wish to convey,” says Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East FZE.

Each photowalk will be kept to a limited number of ten people hence, interested participants are encouraged to sign up early via https://www.pausdxb.com/community#upcoming-events

For other activities, classes and workshops at Paus;, find the schedule on the website www.pausdxb.com and stay tuned via the Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/pausdxb/. For everyone who needs to pause, find your happy place at Villa 12, Al Reef Villas - Al Wasl Road - Umm Suqeim 2 – Dubai.

For inquiries, call 04 266 5329 or visit website www.pausdxb.com

-Ends-

For media inquiries, contact

Tricia Jimenea

Email: tricia@comcomea.com

Imran Ismadi

Email: imran@comcomea.com

About Paus;

Paus; is a cafe + community space where you can take a break from everyday life. When we say Paus; we don’t just mean be still. We mean make space that allows you to flow and be yourself. Be in the pursuit to find rest in play.

Reaaallly good coffee, talks, workshops, movement studio, meditation room, treatments, community space…

Paus; is really just a nice place. Everyone belongs here. www.pausdxb.com

About Nikon

Nikon is the world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology and is globally recognised for setting new standards in product design and performance for its award-winning consumer and professional photographic equipment. Nikon Middle East FZE distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX compact digital cameras; Nikon sports optics as well as the latest mirrorless cameras in over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://nikon-mea.com. Connect with Nikon and other photographers on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NikonMEA and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/NikonMEA.

About World Art Dubai

The region's largest contemporary retail art fair, World Art Dubai offers a range of art for private collectors, connoisseurs, corporate and first-time buyers in search of diverse, affordable and original art under one roof. Hosting thousands of artwork pieces from renowned galleries and solo artists from around the world starting from just $100, W.A.D runs from 16-19 March 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under this year’s theme ‘Unplug Yourself’, W.A.D will offer visitors a chance to reconnect with themselves while exploring an exciting world of affordable art through a collection of paintings, prints, sculptures, street and digital art. The four-day programme offers activities for every art enthusiast, inclusive of practical workshops, talks, art consultancy, auctions, live performances, and an inaugural NFT art gallery. For the full programme please visit www.worldartdubai.com.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022