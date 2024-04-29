E-registration in the hackathon is open until 12 May 2024.

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Electronics MENA, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has announced that registration for the ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon is now open. The hackathon will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), mobile technologies, and other frontier technologies to create innovative solutions for climate change challenges.

“We are excited to launch the ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon registration. It is a great opportunity for young people in the region to showcase their talents and creativity in using advanced technologies for climate action,” said Omar Saheb, Regional Vice President of Marketing and Online Business, Samsung Electronics MENA. "The initiative is aligned with our mission to harness the potential of advanced technologies for sustainable development. We believe that by empowering youth with the right tools and platforms, we can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon and resilient future."

Announced during a joint high-level fireside chat between Samsung and UNDP at COP28 in Dubai, the hackathon focuses on engaging young entrepreneurs in the climate-tech sector. Discussions at COP28 explored the challenges and opportunities for youth in this sector, emphasizing the role of technology in job creation and Samsung's commitment to green and sustainable initiatives.

“We face a global challenge of significant magnitude – the Climate Change. Yet, within our grasp, we hold a powerful tool with untapped potential – digital technologies,” highlighted Marina Walter, UNDP Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director for Arab States. “The ACT28 Hackathon is a gateway that empowers climate-aware youth to contribute to climate change with their innovative ideas and excellent technical skills. It will bring together talented youth and establish a dynamic ecosystem to develop innovative solutions for our region and globally.”

The ACT28 AI for Climate Hackathon challenges young data scientists, AI engineers, and AI researchers from the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey to collaborate, brainstorm, and develop cutting-edge solutions to advance progress towards three Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely, Climate Action, Life below Water and Life on Land.

“Deeply rooted in the global shared vision of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, our collective mission is to create a conducive environment for action for young visionaries,” asserted Sahba Sobhani, UNDP ICPSD Director. “By supporting activities that build youth capacity and leadership, we are not just investing in individuals. We are investing in the future of our planet.”

Participants can use various advanced technologies, including AI and ML for data-driven solutions, IoT for real-time monitoring, Blockchain for transparent climate finance, Data Analytics and Visualization for actionable insights, and Geospatial Technologies for location-based applications. The hackathon promotes a mobile-based approach for greater accessibility and user-friendliness, aiming to foster transformative solutions crucial for addressing climate change and promoting sustainable practices. With new technologies such as Galaxy AI, on-device and cloud-based AI solutions powering mobile experience, the mobile apps present the unlimited opportunities for developers to create innovative solutions.

Seasoned mentors from Generation17 – a Samsung-UNDP partnership to magnify young leaders' voices, stories and ingenuity, to help achieve SDGs— including Nora Altwaijri from Saudi Arabia and Oğuz Ergen from Turkey, will guide and support participants. Workshops on AI, climate change, and mobile technologies are also scheduled to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective solution development.

The hackathon will culminate in a Demo Day, where the top 10 teams will present their solutions and innovations to a broader audience, including industry experts, investors, and policymakers. The top three teams will be honoured during an awarding ceremony in Dubai.

Interested applicants can apply individually or as a team of up to 3 members through this Registration Link

