Dubai’s real estate market presents a compelling opportunity for global investors and residents alike. With its steady market growth and strategic position as a business hub at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, the city attracts a diverse clientele seeking luxury and innovation.

Whitewill, the international luxury real estate agency serving developers and partners across the UK, USA, and UAE markets, highlights six luxury projects to watch out for in Dubai. Projects like Cove by Imtiaz and Hillmont Residences by Ellington Properties exemplify the appeal for luxury lifestyle, offering chic, inviting living spaces that blend contemporary comfort with timeless elegance. These developments are integral to Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline, promising residents the opportunity to thrive in a dynamic urban environment. Whether it’s the park views at One Park Central or the beachfront atmosphere at Beach Residence, each project offers a unique glimpse into Dubai’s luxurious lifestyle.

Cove by Imtiaz

Dubailand is about to be transformed with Cove, where water features, lush greenery, and luxury living converge seamlessly to create an urban oasis in Dubai Land. Designed as a vertical community, this development takes luxury living to new heights, offering residents a lifestyle enriched with premium amenities from the lobby to the rooftop.

Prospective homeowners and renters can expect fully-furnished sleek designer apartments ranging from cosy studios to spacious 2-bedroom spaces. Amenities feature infinity pools with panoramic views of the bustling cityscape, alongside Zenith’s indoor and outdoor Fitness Haven & Lounge and the tranquil rooftop gardens. Paradise Island, a dedicated area for recreation features a padel court, running track, pools and many more family amenities.

Perfectly positioned within reach of several of Dubai’s major attractions, Cove is a gateway to a refined life in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Hillmont Residences by Ellington Properties

Dubai never stops in its journey to amaze, and the upcoming Hillmont Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is the latest addition to the circular community. A modern architectural marvel, this 12-story residential building artfully blends into the vibrant landscape of JVC, offering a range of studios to three-bedroom apartments, each a masterpiece of design and functionality.

Beyond the stunning views and elegant interiors, residents will enjoy top-tier amenities such as an expansive clubhouse, a cutting-edge fitness centre, and a serene pool deck. Located just minutes from Dubai’s iconic landmarks like the Dubai Hills Mall and Burj Al Arab, Hillmont Residences is a promising venture for investors, offering a luxurious and convenient lifestyle.

One Park Central by IMAN

Adding some green into the mix, residents of this 23-storey development will enjoy the lush park views of JVC’s Central Park right at their doorstep. Luxurious retail, commercial, and residential units are available all in one space to offer its residents the convenience of urban living with the tranquillity of nature.

With 60,000 sq ft. dedicated to over 60 premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym and a co-working space, life here is about luxury, comfort and wellness. Start the day with a swim in the 35-meter infinity pool and unwind with sunset views from the rooftop. Just a short drive from landmarks Mall of the Emirates and the Dubai Miracle Garden, One Park Central, promises a lifestyle that balances vibrancy with serene living.

One River Point by Ellington Properties & Dutco

Crafted and curated with the design connoisseur in mind, One River Point is Ellington’s latest in Business Bay. Located on the southwest side, its vast triangular plot faces the sparkling Dubai Water Canal to the north.

This architecturally stunning project offers a range of sophisticated living options from designer studios to decadent penthouses, integrating modern aesthetics with functionality. Residents will enjoy infinity pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and lush landscapes with water features along with the prime central location.

Beach Residences at Dubai Islands by Rixos & Nakheel

The Beach Residences at Dubai Islands by Rixos & Nakheel offer a premier lifestyle with their signature all-inclusive, exclusive approach. These sophisticated beachfront homes are set within a beautifully landscaped development featuring both apartment and villa options, each boasting direct beach access and panoramic sea views.

With over 50km of stunning waterfront, residents enjoy a mix of luxury resort amenities, wellness activities, and vibrant outdoor spaces. Rixos enhances this family-friendly neighbourhood, providing an array of services and activities for all ages, ensuring every moment is filled with luxury and comfort. Whether it’s the tranquil beachfront haven or the lush green terraces, this is where the city meets island living.

Sky Residences at Expo City Dubai

Experience a seamless blend of eco-conscious living and urban convenience in the heart of Expo City Dubai, the first in the region to be registered under the WELL Community Standard pilot. Nestled amidst 45,000 square meters of lush greenery, these residences provide a tranquil environment just steps away from vibrant city life.

The community is designed to support a healthy lifestyle with walking paths, cycling trails, and state-of-the-art wellness facilities, all within a 15-minute walk of essential amenities. Strategic connections via major highways and a dedicated metro stop ensure easy access to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, placing global hubs just minutes away. At Sky Residences, every day awakens to spectacular views of Expo City, transforming everyday living into an extraordinary experience.