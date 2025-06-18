Dubai, UAE – As awareness of Muslim travelers’ needs grows, Halal travel is increasingly shaping how destinations design and deliver experiences. According to the newly released 2025 Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), international Muslim arrivals reached 176 million in 2024 – up 25% from 2023 – and are projected to grow to 245 million by 2030. By then, total travel spending is expected to reach USD$230 billion, highlighting the growing influence and economic potential of this vibrant market.

To stay competitive, travel and tourism stakeholders must adapt to the evolving needs of Muslim travelers, prioritizing purpose, inclusivity, and digital innovation. The 10th edition of the GMTI identifies the key trends and destination leaders shaping the future of Halal-friendly travel.

Key Consumer Trends Impacting Halal Travel

GMTI 2025 highlights five important trends shaping Muslim travel preferences today:

Smart Apps for Halal Journeys: Muslim travelers are embracing digital tools that offer seamless access to faith-aligned services and personalized experiences.

Muslim travelers are embracing digital tools that offer seamless access to faith-aligned services and personalized experiences. The Modern Female Muslim Traveler: Women are shaping the Halal travel sector in powerful ways, driving demand for safer, inclusive, and thoughtfully designed spaces.

Women are shaping the Halal travel sector in powerful ways, driving demand for safer, inclusive, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Muslim-friendly facilities: Destinations that offer alcohol-free environments, Halal-certified dining, prayer facilities, and gender-segregated pools and spas are becoming essential.

Destinations that offer alcohol-free environments, Halal-certified dining, prayer facilities, and gender-segregated pools and spas are becoming essential. Solo Travel Surge: Younger Muslim travelers are embracing solo adventures, favoring autonomy and personalized itineraries.

Younger Muslim travelers are embracing solo adventures, favoring autonomy and personalized itineraries. Digital Detox Retreats: Inspired by Islamic values of mindfulness and balance, many travelers are seeking tech-free escapes rooted in nature and spirituality.

Destinations Leading the Way in Muslim-Friendly Travel

The GMTI 2025 highlights leading destinations around the world that are setting benchmarks in Muslim-friendly travel.

Among OIC destinations, Malaysia retains the top spot, recognized for its accessible Halal-friendly services and infrastructure. Türkiye , Saudi Arabia , and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share the second spot, each offering a strong combination of cultural heritage, modern amenities, and dedicated efforts to enhance the Muslim travel experience. Indonesia also ranks highly, supported by its rich cultural appeal. Other notable destinations in the Gulf region include Qatar , Oman , and Kuwait , all of which continue to strengthen their offerings for Muslim travelers.

retains the top spot, recognized for its accessible Halal-friendly services and infrastructure. , , and the (UAE) share the second spot, each offering a strong combination of cultural heritage, modern amenities, and dedicated efforts to enhance the Muslim travel experience. also ranks highly, supported by its rich cultural appeal. Other notable destinations in the Gulf region include , , and , all of which continue to strengthen their offerings for Muslim travelers. Among non-OIC destinations, Singapore remains the leader – recognized for its emphasis on inclusivity and cultural sensitivity. Thailand and the Philippines are steadily emerging as rising Muslim-friendly destinations in Southeast Asia. Thailand offers warm hospitality and a growing range of Halal-certified services, while the Philippines is enhancing its capacity to serve Muslim travelers through better Halal food access and Muslim-friendly features at key tourist sites.

In addition, Hong Kong has emerged as standout non-OIC destination, ranking third in the GMTI 2025. The city has invested significantly in Muslim-friendly infrastructure, with 61 hotels accredited by CrescentRating and 153 restaurants Halal-certified by the Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong. Hong Kong also received the Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year award, part of the Global Muslim Travel Index Awards.

Taiwan has also continuously positioned itself as a Muslim-friendly destination, offering a welcoming environment that respects cultural and religious diversity. Over 230 restaurants and hotels have been Halal-certified by the Chinese Muslim Association, many of which include separate kitchens to meet dietary requirements.

With the global Muslim travel market entering a dynamic new growth phase, GMTI 2025 serves as a timely guide for stakeholders looking to tap into this fast-evolving landscape.

Download the full GMTI 2025 report here: https://www.crescentrating.com/halal-muslim-travel-market-reports.html

Appendix – 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index Rankings and Awards

GMTI 2025 Rank Top 10 Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Destinations GMTI 2025 Rank Top 10 Non-OIC Destinations 1 Malaysia 1 Singapore 2 Türkiye 2 United Kingdom 2 Saudi Arabia 3 Hong Kong* 2 United Arab Emirates 4 Taiwan 5 Indonesia 5 Thailand 5 Qatar 6 Ireland 7 Oman 6 Australia 7 Kuwait 8 Philippines 9 Jordan 9 Spain 9 Iran 9 Germany

*Hong Kong received the Most Promising Muslim Friendly Destination of the Year, having improved their GMTI score by 10 points – the biggest jump among non-OIC destinations.