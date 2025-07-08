DUBAI – Bain & Company has released a new report titled Luxury Packaging: Resolving the Tension Between Creativity and Impact, which explores how luxury brands are embracing sustainable packaging not only to reduce environmental harm, but also to unlock new forms of consumer engagement and brand value.

The report finds that as consumer expectations shift and regulatory pressure mounts, packaging is evolving from a cost center to a brand touchpoint—serving as both a symbol of sustainability and a vehicle for digital innovation. Based on a global survey of over 500 luxury packaging experts, Bain identifies clear momentum toward materials and designs that minimize impact while reinforcing exclusivity and differentiation.

Bain’s analysis highlights the growing adoption of the “four Rs” in packaging strategies—reduce, reuse, recycle, and recover—alongside a strong focus on optimizing volume and logistics to reduce emissions across the value chain. Industry leaders also expect sustainable products to represent more than 30% of luxury packaging sales within three years.

Importantly, brands are no longer viewing sustainability as a trade-off with design. Instead, innovations in material science and digital integration are enabling an aesthetic shift. From advanced paper and biodegradable polymers to mycelium-based structures and natural textures, sustainable materials are creating new design possibilities. Nearly half of respondents highlighted advanced paper as a critical innovation area.

The report also explores how interactive packaging is opening new digital frontiers. Digital product passports (DPPs), augmented reality interfaces, and integrated QR experiences are transforming the unboxing moment into a gateway for brand storytelling, transparency, and resale value. Nearly 50% of respondents believe packaging can strengthen brand equity by enabling digitally enhanced experiences.

The report concludes that luxury brands are increasingly treating packaging as a key area for innovation—balancing creative expression with environmental considerations and digital functionality. As sustainability expectations evolve, leading brands are exploring new materials, design approaches, and partnerships across the value chain to meet emerging requirements while maintaining product quality and brand distinctiveness.

Media contacts:

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Christine Abi Assi – christine@daydreamer.agency

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.