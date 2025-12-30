Dubai, United Arab Emirates – dubizzle, the UAE’s leading classifieds platform, has released its Annual Pre-Owned Electric Car Market Report 2025, highlighting a milestone year for electric mobility in the UAE. The platform recorded a 41% year-on-year increase in used EV listings, signalling growing buyer confidence and a maturing pre-owned electric vehicle market.

The UAE’s shift toward cleaner transportation gained further momentum in 2025. Dubai recorded more than 40,600 EV registrations in the first half of the year, while charging activity in Abu Dhabi rose by 60%. This progress was supported by the nationwide rollout of a unified EV charging tariff and rapid infrastructure expansion. Dubai has now surpassed 1,270 charging stations, Abu Dhabi has added 1,000 new chargers, and Sharjah has introduced 100 ultra-fast charging points, positioning the country for large-scale EV adoption.

As the UAE’s leading automotive marketplace, dubizzle continues to support this transition through verified listings, expert inspections, and integrated finance and insurance solutions. Initiatives such as the dubizzle Yard Sale and dubizzle Hub further help buyers navigate the EV market with confidence and clarity.

Discussing the market trajectory in 2025, Sherif Magdy, Sales Director at Dubizzle Cars, said: “The UAE car market in 2025 feels more considered than ever before. Buyers are doing their homework and making choices that genuinely suit their needs, whether that’s a dependable everyday car, an SUV with the latest tech, or an electric vehicle. Based on our observations, rather than one trend dominating the market, demand is spread across different segments, reflecting more personal and practical decision-making. Pre-owned cars continue to appeal to a wide audience, particularly as the cost of new vehicles remains high. SUVs are holding their ground, tech features are becoming a stronger deciding factor, and electric vehicles are gaining traction as charging infrastructure improves. From our point of view, at dubizzle the focus is on making the process clearer and easier, so buyers and sellers can move forward with confidence.”

The 2025 report offers a detailed overview of EV adoption trends, consumer behaviour, top-performing models, and regulatory developments shaping the future of electric mobility in the UAE.

KEY MODEL AND BRAND INSIGHTS INCLUDE:

Tesla retained its position as the most popular pre-owned EV brand in the UAE.

continued its rapid rise, strengthening its presence as a leading EV manufacturer in the region. German brands such as BMW and Mercedes remained strong contenders, consistently ranking among the top 10 used EV brands.

and remained strong contenders, consistently ranking among the top 10 used EV brands. The Tesla Model 3 , Porsche Taycan , and BYD HAN led demand in the used EV sedan category.

, , and led demand in the used EV sedan category. Among SUVs, the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model X, and BMW iX remained the most sought-after models.



Overall, dubizzle’s findings point to two clear shifts in the market: a growing preference for long-range electric vehicles and increasing trust in Chinese EV manufacturers, reflecting a more informed and confident EV buyer landscape in the UAE.

USED ELECTRIC CAR MARKET TRENDS IN THE UAE – 2025

The UAE’s pre-owned electric vehicle (EV) market continued to grow in 2025, driven by government support, expanding charging networks, and updated tariffs. Consumer confidence is rising, with Tesla leading the segment, followed by BYD, while BMW and Mercedes remain strong contenders. Key trends include increasing demand for long-range EVs and growing trust in Chinese manufacturers.

Tesla retained its top position, with the Model 3 leading due to its updated Performance Drive Unit that improves handling and ride quality.

retained its top position, with the Model 3 leading due to its updated Performance Drive Unit that improves handling and ride quality. BYD secured second place, led by the Han, known for its full-time 4WD system and versatile terrain modes.

secured second place, led by the Han, known for its full-time 4WD system and versatile terrain modes. BMW iX maintained steady demand with its dual-motor setup, all-wheel drive, and 5G connectivity.

maintained steady demand with its dual-motor setup, all-wheel drive, and 5G connectivity. Mercedes-Benz stayed strong with the CLA and EQS, supported by consistent interest from buyers.

stayed strong with the CLA and EQS, supported by consistent interest from buyers. Other brands like Porsche (Macan), Xiaomi (SU7), Zeekr (1 and 7X), Avatr (12), and Audi (A6) also performed well in the pre-owned EV market.

The Tesla Model 3 emerged as the most popular pre-owned EV sedan, with prices ranging from AED 94,761 for 2021 models to AED 164,475 for 2025 models. The Porsche Taycan also performed strongly, priced between AED 331,681 for 2021 models and AED 405,000 for 2025 models.

Other popular pre-owned EV sedans in the UAE include the BYD Han, Tesla Model S, BMW i3, Xiaomi SU7, Avatr 12, BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

In the SUV segment, the Tesla Model Y was the most sought-after pre-owned EV, with prices ranging from AED 93,615 for 2021 models to AED 186,112 for 2025 models. The Tesla Model X ranked second, priced between AED 281,617 and AED 310,925 for 2023 and 2024 models, respectively.

Buyers for pre-owned EV SUVs also showed considerable interest for BMW iX, BYD Song Plus, BMW iX3, Hongqi E-HS9, Avatr 11, Mercedes-Benz EQE, BMW iX1, and GMC Hummer.

Overall, dubizzle’s 2025 report highlights strong growth in the pre-owned electric car market, driven by rising consumer confidence, an expanding range of models, and supportive government initiatives. The market is further boosted by the UAE’s growing charging infrastructure and accessible financing options. Increased model availability, longer driving ranges, and faster charging have strengthened the market, positioning the UAE as a regional leader in electric mobility.

Disclaimer: It is important to highlight that this analysis is based on data extracted from dubizzle listings, which may not fully reflect actual automotive transactions in the UAE. Furthermore, the popularity metrics are determined by the volume of page views on the platform.

