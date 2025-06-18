DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced the findings of its seventh annual global Public Sector Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report, which measures enterprise progress with cloud adoption in the industry. The research showed that 83% of public sector organizations have a GenAI strategy in place, with 54% actively implementing, and 29% preparing for implementation.

As public sector organizations ramp up GenAI adoption, 76% of IT decision-makers say their current infrastructure needs moderate to significant improvement to support modern, cloud native applications at scale. This year’s public sector ECI found that infrastructure modernization emerged as a top priority, underscoring the growing demand for systems capable of meeting GenAI’s requirements for enterprise-ready data security, data integrity, and resilience.

This year’s report also revealed that public sector leaders are increasingly leveraging GenAI applications/workloads into their organizations. Real-world GenAI use cases across the public sector gravitate towards constituent/employee support and experience solutions (e.g., chatbots) and content generation. However, concerns remain with 92% of public sector leaders highlighting the need for their organizations to do more to secure GenAI models and applications. The results of that need, according to 96% of respondents, is security and privacy becoming higher priorities for their organizations.

“Generative AI is no longer a future concept, it’s already transforming how we work,” said Greg O’Connell, VP, Federal Sales, Public Sector at Nutanix. “94% of public sector organizations are already putting AI to work and expect returns in as little as one year. As public sector leaders look to see outcomes, now is the time to invest in AI-ready infrastructure, data security, privacy, and training to ensure long-term success.”

Public sector survey respondents were asked about GenAI adoptions and trends, Kubernetes and containers, how they’re running business and mission critical applications today, and where they plan to run them in the future. Key findings from this year’s report include:

GenAI solution adoption and deployment in the public sector will necessitate a more comprehensive approach to data security. Public sector respondents indicate a significant amount of work needs to be done to improve the foundational levels of data security/governance required to support GenAI solution implementation and success. 92% of public sector respondents agree that their organization could be doing more to secure its GenAI models and applications. Luckily, many IT decision-makers in the public sector are aware of this impending sea change, with 96% of respondents agreeing that GenAI is changing their organization’s priorities, with security and privacy becoming higher priorities.

Public sector respondents indicate a significant amount of work needs to be done to improve the foundational levels of data security/governance required to support GenAI solution implementation and success. 92% of public sector respondents agree that their organization could be doing more to secure its GenAI models and applications. Luckily, many IT decision-makers in the public sector are aware of this impending sea change, with 96% of respondents agreeing that GenAI is changing their organization’s priorities, with security and privacy becoming higher priorities. Prioritize infrastructure modernization to support GenAI at scale across public sector organizations. Running modern applications at enterprise scale requires infrastructure solutions that can support the necessary requirements for complex data security, data integrity, and resilience. Unfortunately, 76% of respondents in the public sector believe their current IT infrastructure requires at least moderate improvement to fully support cloud native apps/containers. Furthermore, IT infrastructure investment was ranked as a top area of improvement among public sector respondents, a sign that IT decision-makers are aware of the need to improve.

Running modern applications at enterprise scale requires infrastructure solutions that can support the necessary requirements for complex data security, data integrity, and resilience. Unfortunately, 76% of respondents in the public sector believe their current IT infrastructure requires at least moderate improvement to fully support cloud native apps/containers. Furthermore, IT infrastructure investment was ranked as a top area of improvement among public sector respondents, a sign that IT decision-makers are aware of the need to improve. GenAI solution adoption in the public sector continues at a rapid pace, but there are still challenges to overcome. When it comes to GenAI adoption, public sector metrics show progress, with 94% of respondents saying their organization is leveraging GenAI applications/workloads today. Most public sector organizations believe GenAI solutions will help improve levels of productivity, automation, and efficiency. However, organizations in the public sector also note a range of challenges and potential hindrances regarding GenAI solution development and deployment, including data security and privacy, and the need for continued upskilling and hiring to support new GenAI projects/solutions.

When it comes to GenAI adoption, public sector metrics show progress, with 94% of respondents saying their organization is leveraging GenAI applications/workloads today. Most public sector organizations believe GenAI solutions will help improve levels of productivity, automation, and efficiency. However, organizations in the public sector also note a range of challenges and potential hindrances regarding GenAI solution development and deployment, including data security and privacy, and the need for continued upskilling and hiring to support new GenAI projects/solutions. Application containerization and Kubernetes deployment are expanding across the public sector. Application containerization is increasingly pervasive across industry sectors and is set to expand in adoption across the public sector as well, with 96% of segment respondents saying their organization is at least in the process of containerizing applications. This trend may be driven by the fact that 91% of respondents in the public sector agree their organization benefits from adopting cloud native applications/containers.

Application containerization is increasingly pervasive across industry sectors and is set to expand in adoption across the public sector as well, with 96% of segment respondents saying their organization is at least in the process of containerizing applications. This trend may be driven by the fact that 91% of respondents in the public sector agree their organization benefits from adopting cloud native applications/containers. For the seventh consecutive year, Nutanix commissioned a global research study to learn about the state of global enterprise cloud deployments, application containerization trends, and GenAI application adoption. In the Fall of 2024, U.K. researcher Vanson Bourne surveyed 1,500 IT and DevOps/Platform Engineering decision-makers around the world. The respondent base spanned multiple industries, business sizes, and geographies, including North and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific-Japan (APJ) region.

To learn more about the report and findings, please download the full Public Sector Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index, here and read more in the blog here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix’s control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.