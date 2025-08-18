Adnoc Logistics and Services (Adnoc L&S), a global energy maritime logistics company, reported record-breaking second quarter (Q2) and first-half (H1) results for 2025, surpassing market expectations.

Adnoc L&S Q2 revenue increased by 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $1,258 million with EBITDA growing 31 per cent YoY to $400 million.

Net profit for the quarter grew 14 per cent YoY to $236 million.

In H1 2025, the company’s revenue was $2,439 million, a 40 per cent YoY increase.

EBITDA rose by 26 per cent YoY to $744 million, driven by robust performance across all business segments, sustaining EBITDA margin at 30 per cent.

Net profit for H1 2025 was $420 million, up 5 per cent YoY, and up 18 per cent compared to H2 2024.

Adnoc L&S’s diverse and resilient business model enabled the company to deliver strong net profit and operating cash flow despite challenging shipping charter rate environments in gas, tankers, and dry bulk.

Driven by strong performance in its core business segments and improving margins, Adnoc L&S has upgraded its full-year guidance, expecting faster growth due to continued momentum and enhanced operational efficiency across key areas.

The company continues to enhance value and streamline operations across its diverse asset portfolio, while advancing integration and innovation through its shipping and logistics subsidiaries, Navig8 and Zakher Marine International (ZMI).

Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S, said: “We are proud to report our highest-ever quarterly results, underscoring the strength of our growth strategy and our ability to capitalise on diversified opportunities across our Integrated Logistics, Shipping and Services segments. This record-breaking performance reflects Adnoc L&S’s continued outperformance of market expectations, driven by robust cash flows, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence. In line with this momentum, our upgraded full-year guidance demonstrates our confidence in delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

STRONG SEGMENTAL GROWTH FOR H1 2025

Integrated Logistics: The segment delivered a solid performance, with revenues rising 22 per cent YoY to $1,293 million, reflecting strong demand and strategic growth in key areas.

As a result, EBITDA rose by 27 per cent YoY to $420 million, highlighting the segment’s significant contribution to the company’s overall results.

This profitable growth was mainly driven by continued utilisation and rates on Jack-up Barges (JUBs), improved profitability on Integrated Logistics Solution Platform, and increased chartering activity beyond ILSP.

Additionally, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects, including the G-Island and Hail & Ghasha, contributed to revenue growth.

Shipping: The segment demonstrated growth, with revenues surging 89 per cent YoY to $981 million.

This performance was primarily driven by the consolidation of revenue from the Navig8 tanker fleet, marking a milestone in the company’s strategic expansion.

Shipping EBITDA increased by 25 per cent YoY to $290 million, despite substantially weaker market conditions than H1 2024, reflecting strong operational execution.

A robust EBITDA margin of 30 per cent reinforces Adnoc L&S’s ability to generate strong value even in less buoyant markets.

Services: The segment continues to extend Adnoc L&S’s diversified business model, with revenues rising 4 per cent YoY to $165 million.

EBITDA grew 22 per cent YoY to $33 million, primarily driven by higher volumes at the Borouge Container Terminal and the share of profit from Navig8’s bunkering business (Integr8).

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Adnoc L&S remains well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities across the energy and maritime sectors, actively pursuing strategic partnerships and joint ventures to extend its footprint in key growth markets.

In Q2, the company signed a 15-year, $531 million agreement with Borouge, supporting the UAE’s industrialisation strategy.

The partnership will accelerate the growth of UAE petrochemical exports by providing port management, container handling, and feeder container ship services for the Borouge Container Terminal in Al Ruwais Industrial City.

The company continues to reinforce its long-term earnings potential through strategic fleet expansion against long-term contracts.

Following the delivery of its second LNG carrier in Q2 2025, Adnoc L&S is set to receive its first Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) and the third of six LNG carriers in Q3 2025.

Together with additional newbuild orders, these vessels are projected to strengthen the company’s future earnings base, with over $26 billion of future income already contracted.

TECHNOLOGY AND AI ADOPTION

Technological innovation is a key driver of growth, and Adnoc L&S recently launched Smart Ports, an AI-powered port management system developed in collaboration with Innovez One.

The system streamlines operations by reducing resource allocation time from three hours to a targeted 45 seconds, enhancing efficiency and potentially increasing jetty utilisation by 20 per cent, to deliver significant cost savings and improved operational performance.

MEERAi, Adnoc’s advanced AI solution, was deployed during Adnoc L&S’s recent Board Meeting to support faster, better-informed executive decision-making.

In addition, Adnoc L&S has partnered with Digital Ocean to introduce a digital platform to streamline the chartering of offshore support vessels, delivering seamless access to offshore capabilities.

The solution automates charter-in vessel tendering and contracts management, features billing integration, and provides real-time visibility into vessel status, maintenance, and contract performance. -OGN / TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

