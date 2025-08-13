Dubai-based home maintenance specialist acquires series of contracts with premier brands such as Address, Vida & Four Seasons – number of luxury branded properties expected to double over the next five years

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based sustainable and technology-driven home maintenance specialist Hitches & Glitches (H&G), part of the Farnek Group, has experienced a significant increase in demand for home maintenance in Dubai’s luxury branded residential market sector.

More than 13,000 branded units were sold in Dubai alone during 2024, an increase of 43% compared with the previous year, according to property consultancy Global Branded Residences (GBR). Dubai’s branded residential inventory currently boasts in excess of 132 developments and 43,000 units, with that number expected to more than double by 2030.

“With luxury branded residences increasing their share of Dubai’s booming residential property market and attracting high net-worth investors with equally high standards and expectations, naturally the quality of maintenance service levels needs to meet, if not exceed those expectations,” commented Zohaib Azhar, director of operations at Hitches & Glitches.

“Discerning buyers who are willing to pay a premium of up to 69% compared to non-branded residences are understandably looking for professional home maintenance. They understand that quality maintenance preserves and enhances the aesthetic and functional condition of their property, as well as offering greater asset appreciation.

“This is particularly relevant if they travel extensively or use the property as a second or holiday home. To deliver exceptional service, two critical factors have emerged - technology and training,” added Azhar.

H&G’s smart technology platform, which was developed in-house by Farnek’s smart FM solutions company HITEK, benefits international luxury property owners. H&G’s home maintenance app enables owners and property managers to follow the progress of their planned maintenance and other service requests from initial reporting to completion and allows customers to approve and pay for any materials that may be required to complete the job online.

“Demand for home automation continues to grow exponentially, particularly as international investors, can manage these gadgets and their account remotely.

“In terms of training, it is essential that technicians attend regular training, to ensure that they are fully conversant with the latest technology, high-end branded kitchen appliances, expensive flooring materials and furniture, as well as the latest international health and safety regulations,” added Azhar.

Recognising this trend over three years ago, H&G formed a specialist unit of highly trained technicians to service the luxury residential sector.

“Our technicians attend regular training sessions at our dedicated centre in Fanek Village. Prior to deployment, a quality supervisor checks each technician for uniform compliance, grooming standards, tools and PPE. Regular audits, and performance reviews ensure professionalism, consistency, discretion and adherence to luxury service expectations,” said Azhar.

Presently H&G’s home maintenance division has more than 1,500 active Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), valued at over AED 26 million, serviced by 240 qualified technicians.

The company currently serves residents in exclusive branded residences such as Address, Palace, Vida, Four Seasons, and other ultra-luxury properties in Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, Dubai Creek Harbour and Jumeirah Bay Island. H&G has designed a range of annual maintenance packages specifically for this sector, tailored to the apartment or villa type and encompassing a comprehensive range of services.

In addition to MEP services (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing), air conditioning, painting, carpentry, pest control and small-scale renovations, gym equipment, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, home automation, laundry and appliances.

“We have also witnessed a marked increase in demand for housekeepers, maids, chefs, drivers, service butlers and security, particularly within branded residences,” added Azhar.

About Hitches and Glitches

Hitches & Glitches is a technology-led office and home maintenance business, and its vision statement is to become the ultimate provider of sustainable and technology-driven home maintenance services throughout the UAE. It strives to deliver excellence in home maintenance services with a focus on quality, value and sustainable best practice while being led by innovative technology, which exceeds the expectations of our customers.

