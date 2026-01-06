200,779 residential sales, up from 168,968 in 2024

Total transaction value increases by nearly 27% year on year

Off-plan properties account for the majority of sales; secondary market contributes 32.5% of total value

Dubai: Dubai’s residential property market recorded AED 541.3 billion in transactions across 200,779 sales in 2025, compared to AED 426.7 billion and 168,968 transactions in 2024, according to Springfield Properties’ Dubai Real Estate Report 2025. The year-on-year increase reflects continued buyer participation across the market, with higher transaction values supported by a rise in overall deal volumes.

Market activity remained supported by population growth and steady demand from residents and long-term investors, with transactions recorded across both new developments and established communities throughout the year.

Off-plan properties accounted for the majority of residential transactions in 2025, with 138,992 off-plan sales, while the ready and secondary market represented approximately 32.5% of total residential transaction value, contributing to pricing stability within mature locations.

“The increase we’re seeing is not limited to pricing — it’s reflected in volumes as well,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties. “When transaction value rises alongside transaction numbers, it points to sustained demand rather than a market being driven by price inflation alone. In 2025, that demand was broad-based, cutting across both off-plan and ready homes”.

Residential activity remained concentrated in high-volume communities such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Dubai South. At the same time, prime and waterfront locations including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Maritime City, and Sobha Hartland II generated a higher share of transaction value relative to volume, reflecting stronger pricing and continued demand for premium homes.

“Higher transaction volumes continued to come from established, mid-market communities, while prime and waterfront locations contributed a larger share of total transaction value, reflecting higher pricing in those areas.” Syed added.

Buyer composition remained a defining factor behind market performance in 2025. Cash purchases continued to represent a significant share of residential transactions, particularly in established and prime communities, supporting transaction completion rates and reducing sensitivity to external financing conditions.

Population growth remained a key driver of housing demand, translating into sustained interest in primary home ownership. Villas, townhouses, waterfront properties, and branded residences continued to attract strong demand, supported by limited supply in key locations and longer holding periods among buyers.

“Cash buyers and end-users played an important role in maintaining market activity during the year,” Syed added. “This buyer profile helped support pricing across established communities and contributed to consistent transaction activity throughout 2025”.

Beyond residential sales, Dubai’s commercial real estate market recorded AED 135.1 billion in transactions across 12,850 deals in 2025. Offices accounted for the largest share of commercial transaction value, followed by land, hotel apartments, retail, and industrial assets.

Dubai’s real estate market closed 2025 with higher transaction volumes and values compared to the previous year, supported by population growth, a diversified buyer base, and demand across both residential and commercial sectors. While price growth moderated, market activity remained consistent, indicating continued confidence from residents and long-term investors.

As the market moves into 2026, transaction activity is expected to remain supported by long-term residency programmes, gradual absorption of new supply, and continued demand in established and prime locations.

Ends