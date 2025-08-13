Dubai, UAE – The UAE’s real estate sector continues its remarkable growth trajectory, with over 96,000 transactions recorded in the first half of 2025, totalling AED 322 billion (USD $87 billion). From luxury residences and waterfront villas to iconic skyscraper developments, the broader property market is benefiting from strong domestic and international demand.



“This trend is supported by robust policy initiatives, including foreign ownership reforms, which have attracted more ultra-high-net-worth individuals to the UAE than ever before,” said Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro. “Tax incentives, golden visas, and the UAE’s unmatched lifestyle continue to make the country a top destination for investors.



Highlighting the strength of the luxury market, Aldar Properties recently secured a record AED 400 million sale for a mansion at Faya Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Emaar Properties reported a 34% jump in net profit to AED 10.4 billion, driven by a 46% increase in property sales and a development backlog of AED 146.3 billion. Aldar also posted a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit to AED 4.1 billion, with revenues climbing 42% to AED 15.5 billion and a record development backlog of AED 62.3 billion. Both companies’ shares have seen strong performance this year, with Aldar up 29% and Emaar up 15%, alongside attractive dividend payouts.



Investor sentiment is also increasingly positive. Data from eToro’s latest Retail Investor Beat survey indicates that over 52% of retail investors in the UAE now see real estate and construction as the most promising sectors for the next 12 months, surpassing even technology.



Developers are benefitting from booming off-plan sales, strong rental demand, and ongoing infrastructure investments. With supportive macroeconomic policies, rising tourism, and broad investor appetite, UAE real estate stocks are providing a rare combination of growth, stability, and yield.

