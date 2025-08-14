Dubai, UAE – As children across the UAE return to classrooms this month, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE is urging parents and educators to take a closer look, literally, at the impact of screens on young eyes. With schoolwork increasingly moving online and recreational screen use at an all-time high, eye health experts are raising concerns about a silent but growing epidemic: vision problems in children linked to prolonged digital device use.

From completing homework on tablets to chatting with friends on smartphones and watching videos on laptops, children today spend more hours in front of screens than ever before. A recent survey found that more than one-third of children in the UAE spend over seven hours a day using screens, far exceeding the safe limits recommended by the World Health Organization.

Myopia, or nearsightedness is one of the most significant concerns linked to sustained near work on devices. According to a 2023 global meta-analysis of more than 335,000 children, each additional hour of daily screen use increases the risk of myopia by 21%. At four or more hours, the risk nearly doubles.

“This is not just about blurred vision,” explains Dr. Alina Mugnani Deza - a Specialist Ophthalmologist for Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE. “Childhood myopia can progress rapidly, increasing the likelihood of serious eye diseases later in life. With so much learning and leisure happening on screens, parents must be proactive in protecting their children’s eyes.”

Beyond myopia, prolonged screen exposure can strain the retina due to high-energy blue light emitted by digital devices. While short-term effects include eye strain and disrupted sleep, some studies suggest chronic exposure in children may have longer-term consequences.

Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) is another growing concern, with symptoms such as dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck pain. Children are particularly vulnerable, as they may hold devices too close to their eyes or forget to take breaks.

Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE advises parents and educators to take simple yet effective measures to protect children’s vision during the school year. Limiting non-academic screen time—particularly for children under five is an important first step. Encouraging at least one to two hours of outdoor play each day helps reduce the risk of myopia, as natural light plays a protective role in healthy eye development.

The hospital also recommends following the 20-20-20 rule, where every 20 minutes of screen use is followed by looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Adjusting screen settings, such as enabling blue-light filters, increasing font size, and lowering brightness, can further reduce strain. Most importantly, scheduling annual pediatric eye exams ensures that any vision changes are detected early, allowing for timely and effective intervention.

“With the right habits, we can prevent much of the vision damage caused by excessive screen use,” says Dr. Alina Mugnani Deza. “Parents, teachers, and healthcare providers all have a role in ensuring that today’s students can enjoy both the benefits of technology and a lifetime of healthy vision.”

As the academic year begins, Barraquer Eye Hospital UAE invites parents to book comprehensive pediatric eye exams to set their children up for visual success—both inside and outside the classroom.

