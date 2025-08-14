Dubai, UAE - Dubai’s commercial property market is entering a period of remarkable momentum and the numbers tell a story that can’t be ignored.

In July 2025, total commercial sales and leasing transaction values skyrocketed by 271% compared to the previous month, while transaction volumes rose by 75% over the same period. Compared year-on-year, the surge is even more dramatic: 283% growth in transaction value and a 40% increase in volume from July 2024 to July 2025.

These gains reflect more than just market fluctuations - they highlight a fundamental shift. Dubai is attracting both established corporations relocating their operations and an influx of new businesses setting up in the emirate. The city’s reputation as a global business hub is strengthening, and the demand for high-quality commercial space is following suit.

The most significant statistic is the average commercial sales price in 2025, which stands at AED 14,414,288 - more than three times higher than the AED 4,272,036 recorded in 2024. This sharp rise underscores a market where investors are not only active but increasingly targeting premium, strategically located properties, driving competition and elevating overall asset values.

While average annual rental prices in July 2025 stood at AED 530,200 for commercial properties, a decline from last year’s AED 1,698,390, this trend suggests an opportunity for tenants to secure favourable deals now before rates inevitably adjust upward in response to growing demand and limited supply.

Dubai’s commercial property market is attracting a diverse set of investors and tenants. In July 2025, top investing nationalities included India, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

Proof that demand is being driven by a global mix of entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporate giants.

The rapid acceleration in transaction values and average prices signals a clear message to developers - Dubai’s commercial market is underserved.

While residential development has historically dominated the skyline, the city’s evolving economic landscape demands a strategic shift toward building premium office towers, retail hubs, warehouses, and mixed-use business complexes.

With so many businesses moving operations to Dubai and new ventures launching the availability of Grade A commercial stock will be critical to sustaining economic growth.

