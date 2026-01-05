Middle East: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is emerging as a bright spot in global consumer packaged goods (CPG), with the UAE and Saudi Arabia helping to lead volume growth. Bain & Company’s inaugural Middle East Consumer Products Report 2025 explores what’s driving that momentum and what it will take for CPG players to win the next wave of growth across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Iraq.

MENA’s CPG market totals more than $450 billion in fast-moving consumer goods sales as of 2024 (including around $200 billion in food and beverage and $250 billion in non-food categories). Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach up to $650 billion by 2030, translating to 5% annual growth, supported by positive regional fundamentals and continued consumer demand.

The report draws on a survey of 3,500 consumers across the four focus markets and interviews with 20 regional CPG executives, alongside Bain analysis and supporting market data.

Faisal Sheikh, Senior Partner at Bain & Company said, “CPG leaders should view MENA as a true growth arena. The opportunity is real, but the bar is rising—consumers are more time-starved, more intentional, and increasingly focused on trust and relevance. The winners will be the companies that tailor their growth algorithms to the region’s realities and invest behind the moments that matter most to local consumers. This will inevitably mean streamlining the cost structure to create funds that can be reinvested behind growth”

Key insights from the report include:

Growth momentum is strong in core markets. The UAE recorded approximately 6% volume growth, well above the 1.7% global average, and Saudi Arabia followed with around 4%, alongside solid value growth.

The UAE recorded approximately 6% volume growth, well above the 1.7% global average, and Saudi Arabia followed with around 4%, alongside solid value growth. Consumers are resilient and more intentional. MENA consumer sentiment remains resilient at 6.0/10, and consumers are not pulling back overall; however, choices are becoming more selective, rewarding brands that deliver value, trust, and relevance.

MENA consumer sentiment remains resilient at 6.0/10, and consumers are not pulling back overall; however, choices are becoming more selective, rewarding brands that deliver value, trust, and relevance. Convenience is now table stakes. Around 37% of MENA consumers say they don’t have enough time for daily essentials, making them more time-strapped than global peers.

Around 37% of MENA consumers say they don’t have enough time for daily essentials, making them more time-strapped than global peers. Values and identity are shaping brand relationships. More than half of MENA consumers report boycotting brands due to value misalignment, putting trust and alignment alongside price and quality as decision drivers.

More than half of MENA consumers report boycotting brands due to value misalignment, putting trust and alignment alongside price and quality as decision drivers. Digital adoption and channel evolution are accelerating. In the UAE, e-commerce penetration is already 12%–14% of retail sales and is expected to rise to 20%–25% by 2030, capturing roughly 60% of incremental growth.

Federico Piro, Partner at Bain & Company added, “MENA’s growth is being shaped by channel evolution and rising expectations on convenience, especially in markets like the UAE, where e-commerce is already meaningful and still expanding. Companies that adapt route-to-market, sharpen their portfolios, and execute with discipline can capture growth while strengthening brand resilience.”

Against a global backdrop where CPG growth has slowed and volume gains have remained limited (1.7% globally), the report notes that while MENA is emerging as a bright spot, CPGs in the region are still navigating shifting consumption patterns, rising cost pressures, and regulatory complexity, while also competing harder for share against insurgents and strong local incumbents. As a result, CPG players are under pressure to rebuild investor and customer confidence, revive volume growth, and strengthen resilience, while funding the capabilities required to win. The report outlines three strategic imperatives to succeed:

Rethink the algorithm for sustainable growth. Make bold moves and execute flawlessly to maximize core market profit pools, while expanding categories and geographies to access new profit pools.

Make bold moves and execute flawlessly to maximize core market profit pools, while expanding categories and geographies to access new profit pools. Reinvent around continuous productivity. Go beyond traditional cost cutting by simplifying portfolios and operations to free up resources for growth.

Go beyond traditional cost cutting by simplifying portfolios and operations to free up resources for growth. Redefine AI and technology’s role in the business model. Scale value-generating digital tools today while reimagining business models for tomorrow; 91% of global executives recognize generative AI’s long-term strategic importance, yet only 6% report having a clear and actionable roadmap by end-2025.

Karim Chehade, Associate Partner at Bain & Company commented, “The next chapter in MENA will reward companies that turn complexity into advantage, by simplifying where it counts, freeing up resources through continuous productivity, and using technology to build deeper customer intimacy and operational excellence. This is a moment to be bold and practical at the same time.”

Together, the findings point to a clear mandate: MENA remains one of the most dynamic frontiers for consumer products, but winning will require more than importing global playbooks. With decisive leadership, bold strategies, and disciplined execution, CPGs can secure both resilience and relevance, positioning themselves as trusted partners in the everyday lives of MENA consumers.

For interviews or further information, please contact:

Christine Abi Assi – christine@daydreamer.agency

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future. Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment.

We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.