Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, has announced that Red Sea International Airport (RSI) is now receiving more domestic and international flights as the airport implements its phased activation.

The airport is operated by daa International.

Domestic flights have transitioned to the airport’s Main Terminal Building, at Terminals 3 and 4, offering travellers a smooth and elevated experience. Meanwhile, international arrivals and seaplanes continue to operate through the dedicated Air Taxi Terminal, ensuring seamless connectivity for visitors from around the globe. The state-of-the-art main terminal of RSI will be fully operational by the end of this year.

Every flight into RSI brings visitors closer to the natural beauty and unique experiences of The Red Sea. Whether arriving for a relaxing getaway, an adventurous escape, or a business trip, guests can expect a travel experience that reflects the destination’s commitment to innovation and hospitality, said RSG.

With more connections and services on the horizon, the airport is set to become a key gateway to one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Located 90 km south of Al Wajh in the west of Saudi Arabia, RSI is within three hours flying time for 250 million people and within eight hours for 85% of the global population.

More than a transit point, RSI is moving in line with the vision of The Red Sea destination to deliver a world-class passenger experience shaped by innovation, hospitality, and a deep respect for the natural surroundings. Its design is inspired by the natural elements of desert, oasis and sea for a tranquil journey experience, it said.

RSI is expected to serve one million guests annually by 2030. - TradeArabia News Service

