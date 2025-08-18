Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has launched new seasonal flights between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg in Russia.

The seasonal flights will operate during the winter season.

The non-stop service will commence on October 27, 2025, and continue through March 27, 2026, between Zayed International Airport and Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport with a frequency of two flights (Monday/Friday) per week.

This route further complements Air Arabia Group’s broader network between the UAE and Russia, with Yekaterinburg accessible through non-stop flights from Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and now Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. Offering passengers, a value-added onboard experience, the aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, its complementary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers can also benefit from ‘Air Rewards’, a generous loyalty programme. - TradeArabia News Service

