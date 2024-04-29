Submissions are now open for Ras Al Khaimah Art 2025 Festival for a diverse range of artistic mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, installation art, digital art, and more

Applications are also open for Artist Residency program and Film Grants, designed to support the development of local & emerging talent

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Art, the year-long cultural initiative nurturing existing and emerging talent, has announced the theme for its 2025 Festival: 'Memory'. This evocative theme invites artists from around the world to explore the concept of memory through their artistic lens.

Dedicated to enriching the creative scene in the UAE and acting as a hub for identifying and cultivating existing and emerging talent, Ras Al Khaimah Art has also opened submissions for its Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival to be held in February 2025.

Artists interested in participating in the 2025 Festival are invited to submit their proposals by May 31, 2024. Categories for submission include Art & Photography; Sculpture & Installation; and Film. There is also a special category for Students, inviting K-12 students to submit one piece in either fine art & photography, sculpture, or film. Students can submit individually or through their school.

Selected artworks will be showcased at the prestigious exhibition, providing a platform to share meaningful perspectives on the theme of 'Memory' with a global audience.

Empowering filmmakers and artists to create, inspire, and contribute to the vibrant cultural scene of Ras Al Khaimah, applications are now also open for the Ras Al Khaimah Art Film Grants and Artist Residency Grants, with a closing deadline of June 1, 2024. Awarded to emerging artists and film makers, the grants provide local and international creatives the opportunity to create new work and engage with the Ras Al Khaimah community.

With a focus on documentaries, the Film Grants provide start-up funding (25,000 AED) for emerging creatives to produce short films on topics relevant to the United Arab Emirates and the broader Gulf region. Up to two (2) grants are awarded annually through a competitive application process.

The Artist Residency invites local and international artists to create new work and engage with the Ras Al Khaimah community. Inspired by the Emirates, the chosen artist will create captivating works and share their talent through workshops throughout the residency. Open to all creative practices, the program offers 6 months residencies culminating in an exhibition and collaborative public art installation.

A beacon of creativity for the UAE, the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2024 Festival saw diverse artworks from 106 local, international artists live performances, with over 45,000 visitors recorded.

For more information about Ras Al Khaimah Art and for details of how to submit, please visit https://www.rakart.ae/.

About Ras Al Khaimah Art

Since its inception in 2013 under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for Policy Research, Ras Al Khaimah Art has evolved from a modest gathering of 30 emerging local artists into the Emirate's premier art and cultural showcase. Formerly known as the Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival, our rebranded Ras Al Khaimah Art transcends conventional boundaries, serving as a dynamic creative hub dedicated to nurturing talents, both local and international. We accomplish this through the provision of grants, masterclasses, workshops and year-round events, fostering artistic growth.

We seamlessly blend contemporary and traditional art forms, fostering vibrant discussions among artists, authors, creatives, and the community, all within the rich cultural diversity of Ras Al Khaimah's heritage.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rakart.ae/