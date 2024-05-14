Doha: – Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) has launched a new app at this year’s annual Doha International Book Fair. Ejaz is a breakthrough for literary development that connects readers with literature and academic contributions by authors and scholars from around the world in both Arabic and English.

The app aims to facilitate greater learning and access to quality literature while introducing the world to critical Arab scholars and novel writers. Developed for a fast-paced and increasingly globalized world, Ejaz enables users with an ever-growing list of books to read to access condensed easy to read digests and takeaways across fiction and non-fiction. Titles available on the app include books that have been originally published in Arabic or English, and similarly provides respective key insights in either or both languages. Users can access books on topics covering biographies and memoirs, business and development, culture and society, health and wellness, and more. Ejaz then helps users navigate available titles by learning their preferences and introducing them to new authors and publications.

Ejaz further empowers readers with different learning preferences by offering digestible information in text and audio. Users who favor learning by text will be able to quickly grasp core concepts through high-quality prose, while auditory learners will be able to listen to takeaways in both Arabic and English. The Ejaz playlist feature also makes it easier to save and organize audio digests for on-the-go use.

The app also introduces a unique global book club through its Chat Club feature, where users can create personal profiles, engage with fellow readers, and leave their own comments and reviews. New titles will be regularly added to Ejaz, ensuring a consistently growing and evolving platform as more users register and interact with the app. Users will also be able to make suggestions for titles they would like to see on the app for future access. Ejaz can be downloaded for free via getejaz.com, Android and iOS. After a comprehensive trial period, new users can upgrade to full membership or even gift a subscription to friends and family.

-Ends-

For further information and press inquiries, please contact Rima Ismail (+974 55564198/ rismail@hbku.edu.qa) or Nada Habayeb (nhabayeb@hbku.edu.qa).

ABOUT HBKU PRESS

Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) launched its program in 2010 as a world-class publishing house founded on international best practices, excellence and innovation. HBKU Press strives to be a cornerstone of Qatar’s knowledge-based economy by providing a unique local and international platform for literature, literacy, scholarship, discovery and learning. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, HBKU Press publishes Fiction and Non-Fiction titles for adults and for children, and academic and reference materials. HBKU Press aims to promote the love of reading and writing by helping to establish a vibrant scholarly and literary culture in Qatar and the Middle East.