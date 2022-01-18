Kuwait, Kuwait City: Stemming from its continuous support and constant keenness to support, motivate and inspire the local community and its unique creative talents in various sectors including art in all its spectrums, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, sponsored the soft opening of the Figuristi store at 360 Mall.

Figuristi is a virtual and physical store opened in 2022, and dedicated to all figurine art collectors all over the world. Figuristi acquires exclusive distributorship and has partnered with many different world-class brands and companies such as Iron Studios, Soap Studios, Queen Studios, Elite Creature Collectibles, Blitzway, Cinemaquette and Figurama Collectibles, a leading scale anime figures design and manufacturing company producing collectible pieces.

Today, the store has become the ideal destination for figurine art collectors of ancient and modern theatrical, television and cinematic figures.

For more information, please visit www.figuristi.com

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

Get in touch:

Call 121 – Available 24/7

Visit Ooredoo Website www.ooredoo.com.kw

Follow us on all Social Media Platforms on our official accounts @ooredookuwait

Download MyOoredoo App on Apple Store and Android.

For Media Inquiries:

Nazem Al-Ghabra- Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

PO Box 613, Safat 13007, Kuwait

E-mail: nghabra@ooredoo.com.kw

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022