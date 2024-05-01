The facility's commitment to patient-first care is evident in survey results and reinforced by its accreditation from the JCI, a top recognition for healthcare facilities

Inaugural recognition comes less than 18 months since the upscale Jumeirah-based facility opened its doors in October 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mubadala Health Dubai, part of the M42 group, has been successfully accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and now

proudly displays the coveted Gold Seal of Approval. This significant achievement marks a milestone for Mubadala Health Dubai as it attains its inaugural JCI accreditation in an impressive timeframe of less than 18 months since the upscale Jumeirah-based facility opened its doors in October 2022.

JCI accreditation, a top recognition for healthcare facilities, emphasizes Mubadala Health Dubai’s commitment to delivering high-quality care and maintaining strict patient safety standards. The facility underwent a comprehensive five-day survey in January, covering all aspects of its operations. The accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to prioritizing patient-centric care, and sets a benchmark for swift achievement within the healthcare sector, reflecting M42’s relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering high-quality health and medical services.

Leveraging advanced health solutions from M42, Mubadala Health Dubai provides state-of-the-art, high-quality, and effective surgical and non-surgical medical services to its patients. Specializing in day surgery and diagnostics across 30 different areas and age groups, patient safety and care take precedence at the facility.

Safeya Al Maqtari, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Mubadala Health Dubai, said: “This is a huge achievement serving as a testament to the entire team’s dedication to consistently providing the highest international standards of care to every patient who walks through our doors. This exceptional outcome is truly one of a kind and our entire team is very proud of this accomplishment. This accreditation reaffirms Mubadala Health Dubai's unwavering commitment to the communities we serve, ensuring comprehensive care delivered by expert hands in state-of-the-art facilities.”

The 14-chapter survey examines critical areas, including patient care assessment, patient and family rights, quality and patient safety, facility management and infection control, in addition to anesthesia and surgical care. The recognition received from the JCI surveyor highlighted Mubadala Health Dubai's rigorous processes, particularly in surgical safety. Its multidisciplinary teams adhere to global standards for patient safety, implementing numerous practices and protocols to ensure optimal surgical outcomes and patient safety.

To sustain and build upon these achievements, Mubadala Health Dubai is committed to ongoing improvement. The facility aligns with regulatory bodies, notably the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), ensuring compliance with their guidelines through regular inspections and updates. Mubadala Health Dubai is committed to not only maintaining the high standards of JCI accreditation but also improving upon them. Regular accreditation surveys will be conducted every three years to ensure ongoing compliance.

Monthly and quarterly monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs), both clinical and operational, ensures the facility maintains high standards and best practices. Its steadfast commitment to fostering staff engagement, continuous education, and adherence to stringent global standards firmly establishes it as a premier healthcare provider in the region.

For further information on Mubadala Health Dubai, please visit: https://mubadalahealthdubai.com

About Mubadala Health Dubai

Mubadala Health Dubai is a specialty clinic and day surgery center. Established in 2022, it is the first of M42’s strategic expansions outside of Abu Dhabi. It provides comprehensive diagnostic services with international standards for adults and children, and a continuum of care for communities in Dubai.

Located in Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Mubadala Health Dubai brings a multidisciplinary model of care delivered through a western-board certified medical team from over 30 clinical specialties across M42’s network of world-class healthcare assets, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The 125,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility includes medical and pediatric specialty clinics, day surgery center, 96 consultation rooms, four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms, and dedicated procedure rooms. It also offers a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimize their discharge.

Mubadala Health Dubai is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealthdubai

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.