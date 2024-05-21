Pfizer announced today a groundbreaking advancement in treating severe alopecia areata in the UAE for patients as young as 12 years old.

This new once-daily oral capsule is an important milestone offering hope for patients living with the challenges brought by this autoimmune disease.

Dr. Fatima Albreiki, Scientific Committee Chairperson at Emirates Dermatology Society, said, "I believe in advancing therapies that not only address the physical manifestations but also the emotional impact of hair loss. Introducing this treatment in the UAE marks a promising advancement in treatment options for patients, potentially transforming the lives of those affected."

Serhat Yalcinkaya, Pfizer's Gulf Cluster Lead, said, "This new advancement in the treatment of severe Alopecia Areata is an important milestone for patients as young as 12 years of age."