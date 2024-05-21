The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has achieved a medical milestone by successfully performing a pioneering procedure to fully restore the elbow function of a patient who suffered from a complex fracture sustained in a car accident.

The surgery took place at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, where a team of leading orthopaedic surgeons conducted a bone graft to fully reconstruct the patient's elbow joint.

After suffering a severe car accident that resulted in a shattered elbow joint and substantial mobility impairment, the patient was referred to the Orthopaedic Surgery Clinic of Dr. Basel Al Arabid, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon HOD, at Tawam Hospital.

The medical team, conducting comprehensive clinical assessments, advanced radiological imaging, and leveraging in-depth case studies, meticulously evaluated the patient’s condition.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Al Arabid and comprising Dr. Wael Tilkh, Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Surgeon, Dr. Nader Skaal, Specialist in Orthopaedic and Joint Surgery, and Dr. Mohammed Al Rousan, Specialist in Orthopaedic and Joint Surgery, was able to successfully reconstruct the elbow joint, grafting a new bone to replace the shattered one and securing it with specialised titanium plates.

The patient was then placed under the care of physiotherapists and occupational therapists at Tawam Hospital, undergoing extensive physical and functional rehabilitation.

