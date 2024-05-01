Abu Dhabi real estate services relocate from Abu Dhabi Municipality HQ to new ADREC HQ in Al Markaziyah

Move falls in line with ADREC’s wider strategy to streamline services, drive efficiencies and enhance customer experience

Senior officials confirm that further information on ADREC’s vision for the future of Abu Dhabi real estate will be released in due course

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) – the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s world-class real estate sector – announced the relocation of its Real Estate Transaction Centre and Customer Service Hall to its newly opened headquarters in Al Markaziyah, Abu Dhabi. Both facilities are now open, operational and tasked with enhancing the customer service experience of all stakeholders within Abu Dhabi’s real estate ecosystem.

“Abu Dhabi has a clear strategy to elevate its real estate sector to rank among the most resilient, commercially attractive and sustainably developed in the world. 2024 will prove to be an instrumental year for Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to engaging with all stakeholders as we shape the future of Abu Dhabi real estate. Today signifies our approach to building a future-ready real estate landscape with the interests of the stakeholders at its heart,” said HE Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi.

Senior officials from ADREC and the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi (DMT) toured the headquarters, and confirmed that further information on how ADREC is set to transform the future of Abu Dhabi real estate will be released in due course.

“This is an important moment for ADREC and part of our ongoing strategy to serve and support all those connected with Abu Dhabi’s world-class real estate sector. Placing both the Transactions Centre and Customer Service Hall under one roof will deliver greater levels of value, efficiency and convenience for those operating within the emirate’s real estate ecosystem,” added Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General, ADREC.

ADREC provides an extensive range of accessible services designed to cater to the diverse needs of customers engaged in real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi. From overseeing land management and construction related processes to facilitating professional licensing, contract management, certification, consulting, loans, and workspace solutions, among others. These services are accessible both in-person and online through the TAMM platform developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Digital Government.

DMT officially launched the ADREC in November 2023 to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

