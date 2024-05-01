Dubai, UAE: Food enthusiasts, gear up for an epicurean adventure like no other at the Mall of the Emirates and various other City Centres this Dubai Food Festival. Until May 17, 2024, you can indulge your taste buds and earn while you eat with a sizzling 25% cashback in SHARE points on your dining receipts across all F&B categories.

That’s right, from your favourite latte to the most delicious dinner, we’re talking 100X SHARE points back in your pocket! These points are availed on all dining receipts across Majid Al Futtaim brands and experiences. Collected points can then be redeemed towards any of your purchases in any Majid Al Futtaim mall.

This Dubai Food Festival, don’t just dine – but dine and earn at your favourite shopping malls. See you there, foodies!

Mall of the Emirates

Your dining escapade wouldn’t be complete without visiting the UAE’s most popular shopping mall. The main F&B outlets are in full swing, including The Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, Din Tai Fung, Cipriani Dolci and Pierre Marcolini.

DFF offer: Get 25% cashback on your spend in SHARE points

City Centre Mirdif

Craving something sweet or need that caffeine fix? Swing by dessert and coffee/tea shops like L’éclair De Genie, L’eto, SO Tea and La Romana Gelato for a treat or drop into Wagamama and The Coop for a hearty meal.



Also participating: The Butcher Shop & Grill, Nando’s, Hitchki, Switch, Parkers, Falla, Leila and Bosporus.

DFF offer: Get 25% cashback on your spend in SHARE points

City Centre Deira

For those who love their brews and treats, Filli Café, iCoffee, Costa, Tim Hortons, and La Michoacana await. Don’t miss out on the unique dining experience at Food Central, the one-stop dining destination with a mix of cultural and traditional influences, with Kenny Rogers, Golden Fork, Izakaya Canteen, Acai Spot and Sokak, among others.

Also participating: The Coffee Club, La Gaufrette, Gazebo, Jollibee, and Kamat.

DFF offer: Get 25% cashback on your spend in SHARE points

City Centre Al Zahia

This mall is laying out the sweet treats for you this DFF. Treat yourself to a chocolatey indulgence at Chocomelt or French confectionery at Laduree, sip on sophisticated brews at EL &N, try out Japanese sweets at Yatsudoki or the speciality waffles and desserts at Donafello.

Also participating: The Copper Table Bistro, Sand, Grand Abshar, Tanuki, 71 Steak & Grill, Mara, The Bukkhad Café.

DFF offer: Get 25% cashback on your spend in SHARE points

