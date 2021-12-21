Kuwait, Kuwait City : Ooredoo Telecom, the first to launch innovated digital services in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership with the AlNajat Charity, a well reputed and recognized Kuwaiti charity, to provide a set of state-of-the-art Data Center, Cloud, Cyber security and ICT solutions to host AlNajat Charity servers’ network infrastructures and main websites. Doing so positions Ooredoo Kuwait as the primary driver of leading AlNajat Charity’s digital transformation journey.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Ooredoo Kuwait held a high profile signing ceremony at Ooredoo Tower to announce its partnership with AlNajat Charity. The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain - Chief Executive Officer; Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales; Mijbil Alayoub - Senior Director, Corporate Communications; Mohammed Yousef - ICT & Technical Account Management; and Nazem Al-Ghabra - Manager, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait.

Appearing alongside them were Abdullah Al-Shehab - Head of the Programs and Projects Sector and commissioned general manager; Omar Al-Thuwaini - Deputy General Manager of Resources and Media; Faisal Al-Sharrah - Director of the Investment department and commissioned legal director; in addition to Hazem Sulaiman - Director of information technology, AlNajat Charity.

Together they announced of main objectives of the partnership agreement, that is Ooredoo Kuwait will be offering innovative Cloud solutions utilizing the latest technologies, skills, capabilities and expertise it possesses at this field to enhance the digital infrastructure of AlNajat Charity. Ooredoo will also provide a comprehensive disaster recovery solutions which are increasing becoming mandatory for companies as part of compliance and data protection regulations around the world.

By providing AlNajat Charity with an instant link to three top-tier Data Centers, the service means they can be sure they will have seamlessly access to their systems and the capacity to recover all data – even if their own data center is damaged by fire, flood or natural disaster. By hosting critical IT infrastructure at the Data Centers, AlNajat Charity will have total protection in an emergency.

Further, Ooredoo will offer Managed Storage and backup Service which provides highly available, highly scaled data storage with data protection for customer systems located in the Kuwait Data Center. Ooredoo’s service is a dynamic solution designed for businesses that need to store multiple applications and various workloads, with a minimal investment.

In his address to the partnership, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “In today's fast evolving digital world, Ooredoo’s strategy aims to lay the foundations for digital transformation to be the leading company in digitization and innovation in the country, enriching people’s digital lives, enhancing the economy and creating an inclusive digital society. Thus, our partnership with AlNajat Charity comes to be a tangible reflection of our capabilities and skills in digital future, robust Cyber Security services and resilient technology infrastructure.”

At the signing ceremony announcing the new partnership between Ooredoo Kuwait and AlNajat Charity, Abdullah Al-Shehab, Head of Programs and Projects Sector and Acting General Manager of AlNajat Charity, thanked Ooredoo for its continues support and said: “The plan is to build out a map to lead the digital transformation journey of AlNajat Charity and create a safer and smoother customer experience. Utilizing Ooredoo Kuwait’s innovative technologies allow early cyber-attacks detection and intervention which are key to our sensitive data security.”

“We are beyond proud of our partnership with the country’s leading telecom operator, Ooredoo Kuwait, as our shared vision will inevitably contribute to tackling the digital gap getting the most from going digital, responsibly and safely” Al-Shehab added.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

