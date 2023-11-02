Ooredoo Kuwait has announced that it offers the largest 5G/ Voice Over LTE (VOLTE) coverage in Kuwait.

The firm has broken new ground in global connectivity, with an impressive array of over 175 countries and encompassing over 350 operators, ensuring travelers experience uninterrupted service and connectivity, no matter where their travels take them, a release said.

Ooredoo Kuwait takes pride in operating the region's largest 5G and VoLTE networks. Its 5G services are currently available in 50 countries through a network of 76 operators.

Extensive range

Ooredoo's dedication to delivering top-notch telecommunications services is further exemplified by its extensive range of roaming packs. These packs have been meticulously designed to surpass the competition, offering customers increased data quotas and a variety of bundles tailored to meet individual customer requirements, ranging from global and regional options to single-country passport packs.

Furthermore, Ooredoo Kuwait also extends its offerings to include a variety of in-flight roaming packs.

Notably, Ooredoo is the sole operator in Kuwait to offer unlimited internet while roaming. This groundbreaking feature ensures customers never run out of data while traveling, making international experiences hassle-free and enjoyable.

Ooredoo Passport offers remarkable savings compared to standard roaming charges, providing customers with cost-effective and reliable communication during their travels.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).