Abu Dhabi : ADNEC Group, through its events management company Capital Events, is participating in the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition as part The UAE National Pavilion from May 6th to 9th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to provide essential developments related to the Group’s upcoming defence exhibitions and conferences.

The UAE National Pavilion – held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council and organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) – features a range of leading UAE-based companies specialising in defence and security industries and technologies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, Advanced Armor Engineering (AAE), Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), Avantguard Holding Limited, Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons, and the Ministry of Defence's "Al Jundi" magazine.

At the DSA exhibition, ADNEC Group is engaging with major players in the global defence and security industries with the aim of updating them on ongoing preparations for their 2025 and 2026 events related to these sectors, with a particular focus on the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the Maritime Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX), and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR).

ADNEC Group, in cooperation with its strategic partners, organises these exhibitions as international platforms to showcase the latest innovations in the international defence and security sectors and as global forums highlighting advanced technology and equipment and knowledge exchange. Through its participation in such major global events, the Group seeks to bolster its strategic partnerships with leading companies specialised in the defence and military industries from around the world.

Within the UAE National Pavilion, the Capital Events team are also hosting delegations from countries worldwide and providing information on the bespoke services provided by ADNEC Group’s clusters. The team is also informing DSA visitors and attendees about the world-class facilities and event organisation capabilities available at its globally renowned venues of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Through its defence and security related exhibitions and conferences, ADNEC Group is actively promoting investments in relevant sectors in alignment with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. In pursuit of this strategic priority, the company aims to leverage its participation in specialised international events to enhance its relationships with local and international entities within the rapidly growing defence and security industries.

Hosted, supported and co-organised by the Malaysian Ministry of Defence and Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs, the Defence Service Asia exhibition and conference (DSA) is showcases some of the world’s most advanced technologies, systems, hardware and electronic warfare systems. The 18th edition of DSA (DSA 2024) is taking place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

