Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, picked up a double award scoop for its esteemed Cabin Crew, on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai this week, among a sweep of awards taken home by the airline.

The Business Traveller ME Awards took place during an elegant ceremony at The Ritz, Dubai, among an audience of travel industry leaders and media professionals. At the gala, Etihad took to the stage to receive the award for the Best Cabin Crew for the fourth consecutive year, as well as Best Economy Class.

The winners were decided by votes cast online by travellers and readers of Business Traveller Middle East magazine and independently verified.

Also on Monday, the World Travel Awards announced its Middle East Leading Airlines with Etihad Airways again tipping the top spot for its leading Cabin Crew. The airline also secured the title of Middle East’s Leading Airline for Customer Experience, recognising the overall hospitality and experience for all guests flying with Etihad.

Etihad has also been recognised with the best Economy Class, best Inflight entertainment and best First Class Lounge at Zayed International Airport.

Warm hospitality is the hallmark of Etihad Airways guest experience, which is inspired by traditional Emirati hospitality. The airline is currently recruiting new Cabin Crew globally to join its team based in Abu Dhabi. Following a thorough selection process, cabin crew will be trained to the highest standards of safety, service and hospitality.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Our people are our most important asset, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team at Etihad Airways. We are honoured to receive these awards which are a testament to the hard work, passion and commitment of our people.

“On behalf of the Etihad family, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to our guests, our partners and the travel and tourism industry.”

