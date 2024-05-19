Scope Developments, one of the leading real estate development companies in Egypt, announced the launch of its second commercial project in New Cairo. The project is distinguished by its strategic location, as it is located in a central area in the heart of New Cairo. The project is also distinguished by its advanced modern design and its distinguished services that meet the needs of various clients and investors, which is one of the most prominent investment destinations for commercial and administrative businesses in New Cairo.

The new project is considered one of the most important commercial and administrative projects in New Cairo, with an investment volume exceeding 2.5 billion pounds. The new project includes a variety of commercial and administrative units, with different spaces and internal divisions that suit the needs of all investors and clients, whether inside or outside the Arab Republic of Egypt. Taking into account all standards and requirements necessary for the operation of all activities.

Mr. Mohamed Ghobashy, Chairman of Scope Developments, said in a press statement that Egypt, during the past few years, has set its sights on how to move towards building the new republic, with strategic plans targeting urban development in all governorates of the republic, which is something that He placed on the company a great responsibility to keep pace with this development, stressing that the new project comes within the framework of the company’s ambitious and investment vision, which aims to meet the needs of the real estate market and provide the best real estate projects, in order to enhance its presence in the Egyptian real estate market, indicating that the project is distinguished by its design. The modern and unique architecture, which combines elegance and sophistication, makes it a promising investment opportunity for investors to invest whether inside or outside Egypt, stressing that the entire project is designed according to sustainable development standards and is environmentally friendly, using environmentally friendly building materials, and the project enjoys the availability of wide green spaces.

Ghobashy added that, based on the belief of Scope Developments, that the real success of real estate projects is not limited only to the sales stage, but also to the post-sales stage and the final and actual operation of the project, we were keen to form major strategic companies after the alignment of strategic visions between us, which aim to provide the best services to customers and investors to achieve the maximum Benefiting from their investment process, by contracting with major architectural consultants to design the project and also contracting with major management, operating and leasing companies for the new project, in order to increase the marketing and rental value for unit owners in the project, and attract the strongest international brands to the project, as well as contracting with major strategic and technological partners with the aim of providing the latest Integrated and advanced communications services in the new project.

Mr. Mohamed Ghobashy, Chairman of Scope Developments, also confirmed that launching the new project is an important strategic step in Scope Developments’ journey towards achieving success and excellence in the real estate development sector, and with our constant commitment to providing the best solutions and services through which we aspire to build a bright future for a modern civilized society. It meets customer needs, provides an exceptional experience for investors in New Cairo, and enhances investments in Egypt.

It is worth noting that Scope Developments is a leading company in providing distinguished commercial and residential real estate projects throughout New Cairo, as it has launched 60 residential projects in “New Narges - New Lotus - North Al Rehab - South Suez - Beit Watan, and the company is developing Now, 40 residential projects are being implemented simultaneously, which reflects the company’s strong financial solvency to deliver these projects to customers in accordance with the contracts concluded, in addition to the start of excavation work in preparation for pouring concrete for the company’s first commercial project, Zoom Plaza, located in the South Academy district.