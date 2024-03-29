With the end of the first month of the period set for citizens and residents to undergo the biometric enrollment process, the Ministry of Interior has affirmed that it will stop all of the ministry’s transactions for those who do not undergo this process within the period granted from March 1 to June 1. In this context, a security source revealed to Al-Seyassah that all travelers coming to the country, irrespective of whether they are Gulf Arabs, residents, or visitors, via the airport and land ports in Abdali, Salmi, and Nuwaiseeb, are subject to a biometric fingerprint procedure.

He said this procedure is considered obligatory, and whoever refuses to undertake it will be sent back to where he came from, except citizens. During His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah’s recent visit to the Ministry of Interior on the occasion of Ramadan, Undersecretary Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Al-Nawaf announced the ministry’s plan to implement the biometric fingerprint system across all ports of the country by mid-May 2023.

This initiative involves the General Administration of Information Systems, the General Administration of Forensic Evidence, and the Ports Security Sector. Data for 1,694,000 individuals, including citizens, Gulf citizens, residents, visitors, and Bedouns, has been created and updated. Efforts are underway to collect fingerprints from the targeted groups through designated centers. The Ministry of Interior revealed the designated centers and commercial complexes for biometric enrollment, including the governorate security directorates and the personal identification sections in Ali Al-Sabah and Jahra areas for residents. Additionally, biometric services will be available at the Avenues Mall, 360 Mall, Kout Mall, Capital Mall, and the Ministries Complex

By Munif Naif

Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

The post No biometrics, no transactions first appeared on ARAB TIMES - KUWAIT NEWS.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Arab Times