Most Gulf equities were down in early trade on Wednesday as investors braced for what U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will say about the path of interest rates at a key conference later in the week.
Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday is the main focus, with traders watching for any push-back against market pricing of a rate cut next month.
Shifts in U.S. monetary policy have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.
The Qatari benchmark index slipped 0.6%, dragged by declines in most shares. Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, eased 1% and Qatar Navigation fell 1.6%.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell 0.2%, with most constituents lower. Saudi Basic Industries lost 2.9% and oil major Saudi Aramco declined 1.1%.
Dubai's benchmark stock index was down 0.2% with most sectors in red. Emirates Central Cooling Systems fell 1.2%, while Emirates NBD dropped 1.3%. Its largest lender ENBD issued a 1 billion renminbi ($139 million) three-year Dim Sum bond on Tuesday at par to yield 2.4%, fixed income news service IFR reported.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark index eked out a 0.1% gain, lifted by a 2.7% rise in Multiply Group and a 0.8% advance in blue-chip developer Aldar Properties . Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi and ADNOC Logistics slipped 1% and 0.9% respectively.
(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Tomasz Janowski)