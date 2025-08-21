MANAMA — The Royal Saudi Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force 150, a multinational maritime task force, from the Royal New Zealand Navy during a change of command ceremony held onboard Naval Support Activity, in Bahrain on Tuesday. The ceremony was presided over by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).



Royal New Zealand Navy Commodore Rodger Ward turned over command to Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad S. Al Joaid. The handover ceremony was also attended by Chief of Staff of the Saudi Naval Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Gharibi; Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Naif Al-Sudairy; and a number of officials, ambassadors, and military attachés.



After assuming command of the task force, Fahd Al-Joaid delivered a speech in which he affirmed the full readiness of the naval forces to carry out their assigned duties. “This mission carries great responsibility. We will build on the achievements of our predecessors and work closely with all CMF partners to safeguard these vital waters together,” he said.



Al-Joaid noted that this marks the fourth time the Kingdom has had the honor of leading the force. The Royal Saudi Naval Forces previously assumed command of CTF-150 from the British Royal Navy in 2018, the French Navy in 2020, and the Pakistan Navy in 2022.



CTF 150 was established in February 2002, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces. CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from non-state actors. CTF-150 is tasked with enhancing maritime security in its areas of operation —the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Indian Ocean—by combating terrorism and illicit activities such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, and arms smuggling, in addition to protecting shipping lanes and ensuring the safe flow of global trade.

