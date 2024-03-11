Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) has announced the Middle East's inaugural commercial deployment of 5G RedCap Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service.

A groundbreaking advancement in broadband connectivity, the 5G RedCap FWA service promises unparalleled reliability and speed for both residential and commercial users, according to a press release.

The service aims to lower barriers to 5G adoption while enhancing the overall customer experience.

5G RedCap FWA promises to provide stable and cost-effective high-speed internet access.

Amer Atoui, Chief Consumer Officer of stc Kuwait, stated, "Launching 5G RedCap FWA ushers in a groundbreaking chapter for internet connectivity in the Middle East. We take pride in being the region's pioneer, reaffirming our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enrich our customers' lives."

The announcement of the new service was made at the second forum of the ELITE FWA Club, held on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, which was attended by industry leaders.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).