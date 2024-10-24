ABU DHABI - Mira Aerospace, a subsidiary of Space42, the UAE's first AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, today announced the development of two advanced payloads in Earth Observation and Telecommunications.

The payloads were explicitly designed for deployment on Mira's High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) aircraft and engineered to operate in the stratospheric environment.

The Earth Observation payload offers unparalleled day and night high-resolution imaging and video compared to any currently available solutions. This next-generation capability can be applied across various situations, including environmental monitoring and disaster management to urban planning and agriculture.

The exceptional resolution enables enhanced data accuracy, ensuring that decision-makers are equipped with the best possible insights.

Additionally, the Telecommunications payload provides direct-to-device connectivity and data relay between aerial and ground platforms. The new payload will extend coverage and enhance connectivity where traditional infrastructure may be unavailable. This innovative solution offers applications across use cases, particularly in emergency situations where reliable and immediate communication is critical.

"We are proud to bring these advanced payloads to the market, marking a significant milestone in the region's aerospace sector. With no existing payloads deployed in the stratosphere, this is a major step forward in commercialising HAPS solutions. These payloads will provide unprecedented access to high-resolution Earth observation data and reliable telecommunications, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and reinforcing our commitment to innovation in aerospace," said Khaled Al Marzooqi, CEO of Mira Aerospace, Space42.

With the potential to revolutionise the fields of geospatial analytics, environmental science, and communications, these payloads are expected to play a significant role in expanding the capabilities of HAPS aircraft globally.