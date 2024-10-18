KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" continues to advance its digital transformation in 2024 through its Technology Champion Initiative, a program that has significantly contributed to the company's innovation and technological advancement. Launched in 2023, the initiative plays a pivotal role in empowering employees to lead the integration of innovative technologies across various departments and enhancement of Markaz's digital ecosystem, nurturing a culture of continuous learning and cross-functional collaboration.

Since its launch, the initiative has contributed significantly to cross-departmental coordination and continuous upskilling through a series of specialized training sessions. One core focus has been strengthening data analytics capabilities, with participants receiving training in data visualization tools to improve data-centric decision-making across the company.

"We recognize that successful digital transformation is driven by the passion and expertise of our employees," said Salman Olayan, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning at Markaz. "Our Technology Champions are well-versed in our business operations and have the foresight to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape. They have been instrumental in promoting teamwork, ongoing development, and the integration of AI and data-driven technologies," he added.

Additionally, with AI's growing importance, Markaz organized an AI Training Workshop focused on advanced prompting techniques to optimize productivity through AI-driven language models (LLMs). The workshop helped the Technology Champions incorporate AI tools effectively into their daily operations, further enhancing operational efficiency.

The program, rooted in the belief that people—not just systems—are essential to achieving digital growth, selects ‘Technology Champions’ from various departments. These individuals are chosen based on their deep understanding of Markaz’s operations and emerging technological trends. By focusing on employee empowerment, the program nurtures a culture of continuous learning and technological leadership that supports the company’s strategic goals. This initiative also highlights Markaz’s forward-looking approach to technology integration. It ensures that the company and its workforce remain at the forefront of industry advancements while empowering its workforce to lead the digital charge.

