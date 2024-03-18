The Communications Sector Director at the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Amer Hayat has confirmed that Kuwait is connected to the Internet through five international cables; which constitute a system of technical transmission media for Internet and data movement internationally and locally, while work is underway to increase the number to eight international cables by landing three new cables in the country, reports Al-Anba daily. Hayat pointed out that two types of cables connect Kuwait to the international Internet network – one is marine, through which the country is connected with two cables; and the other is land, through which the country is connected with three cables.



In terms of submarine cables, Kuwait is connected to the Internet through the international submarine cables ‘Falcon’ and ‘GBI’, Hayat added. He revealed the three land cables are connected to operator companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as follows: cable of Saudi Etihad Mobily Company that passes through Nuwaiseeb and Salmi ports, cable of Saudi Telecom Company (STC) that passes through Nuwaiseeb and Salmi porst, and cable of the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority that passes through Nuwaiseeb port.

Meanwhile, Director of the International Connections Department at the authority Eng Jamal Sadiq explained these cables connect Kuwait to the international network and do not use Kuwaiti land as a means of traffic only; thereby, maximizing Kuwait’s benefit from its location, as increasing the number of cables connected to the country ensures the continuation of Internet services with high efficiency. Sadiq cited the latest reports of the authority stating that the total capacity of the five cables is about 8,580 gigabits per second.

The capacity of the three land cables is about 3,830 gigabits per second, including the total capacity of Saudi Mobily Etihad (400 gigabits). The capacity of the STC cable reached 3,030 gigabits, while that of Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority cable reached 400 gigabits. The total capacity of two international submarine cables is about 4,750 gigabits — 2,050 gigabits for Falcon and 2,700 gigabits for GBI, he concluded.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

