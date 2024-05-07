Doha, Qatar:- The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum 2024 concluded with presenting the AEMOB Awards, recognizing individuals and organisations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment, innovation, and leadership in moving the driverless e-mobility industry forward.

The accolades’ first category, the AEMOB Visionary Award, celebrates individuals who have exemplified exceptional leadership in their field. The recipient of the AEMOB Visionary Award was His Excellency Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, the Minister of Transport. His unwavering dedication to advancing modern mobility has set a remarkable precedent for the industry and for the State of Qatar. Under his stewardship, the country's public transportation has undergone a significant transformation, with over 70% of its fleet now electrified. Additionally, the introduction of autonomous vehicles marks a groundbreaking milestone in land transportation. His Excellency’s pioneering initiatives and strategic vision have not only transformed the landscape of transportation locally, but are also inspiring positive change globally.

The second category, the AEMOB Tech Innovation Excellence Award, recognizes outstanding technological advancements that have progressed autonomous mobility. This year, the award was presented to the PoliMOVE Autonomous Racing Team from Italy’s Politecnico di Milano University. The AEMOB Forum Executive Committee acknowledged the groundbreaking innovations redefining the possibilities of mobility.

The final category, the AEMOB Most Promising StartUp Award, acknowledges promising ventures that show great potential in paving the path toward future mobility. This year's award was presented to Austrian enterprise FlyNow Aviation. Their novel approach to affordable eVTOL aircraft marks a significant milestone in sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

The AEMOB Forum 2024 lauded the innovators working towards advancements in smart, sustainable mobility. As we look to the future, we are excited to see how these awards’ recipients and other industry leaders will continue to drive progress and shape autonomous e-Mobility.

About AEMOB:

The 1st Autonomous e-Mobility Forum took place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024, hosted and strategically partnered by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.

The forum featured 53 speakers and 863 delegates from 27 nationalities during the two days of the event. During the third day, 73 participants attended the Ecosystem tour at the Lusail Bus Depot and the Hamad Port.

The exhibitors included Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Tesla, Lucid, Hyundai, Genesis, Toyota, Higer, Yutong, Qatar Free Zones Authority, IT Serve, Sixty Degrees, Kahramaa, Mowasalat, QTerminals, Qatar Rail, Qatar University, DHL, Microsoft, Seib Insurance, Ernst and Young, Survey Technologies STS.

The event boasted Microsoft and Qatar Rail as gold sponsors, Jaidah Group and Qatar Free Zone Authority as silver sponsors, and QTerminals, Al Abdulghani Motors, and Uber as bronze sponsors. Additionally, the forum was supported by Mowasalat as the transportation partner, DHL as the logistics partner, QNCC as the venue partner, Ernst and Young as the advisory partner, Qatar University as the academia partner, Seib Insurance as the insurance partner, CharIN as the knowledge partner, and 8 local and international media partners.

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event provided a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in a real-world setting.

The Forum assembled a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees.

To learn more, visit www.aemobforum.com

