Ajman, UAE: - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Spirit Nordic (USN), an independent company founded by Christine Engen in 2003, dedicated to improving Press & PR performance for unique destinations, hotels, airlines, Sales & Marketing, and more.

The signing of this MoU marks a significant step in Ajman Tourism's efforts to open new markets and promote the destination globally. Nordic countries have emerged as potential target markets for Ajman, based on extensive studies and data analysis. Therefore, establishing a representation office in the Nordic region aligns with ÁDTD’s strategic goals to expand its reach and attract more visitors to the Emirate of Ajman.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating,"This memorandum underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering tourism and cultural exchanges between Ajman and the Nordic countries. We eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with United Spirit Nordic countries, as we strive to penetrate new markets. Our goal is to attract more visitors to the UAE while projecting a refined image of the growing tourism landscape in Ajman."

Christine Engen, founder of United Spirit Nordic, shared her thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Ajman Tourism in promoting this vibrant destination to the Nordic market. Our expertise in PR and media promotion, coupled with Ajman's rich cultural heritage and tourism initiatives, creates a perfect synergy to attract tourists and enhance Ajman's visibility in the Nordic region."

The MoU outlines several areas of cooperation and partnership between ADTD and USN, including the exchange of experience and technologies in tourism and culture, mutual media and advertising promotion, and joint efforts in promoting Ajman at tourism seminars, conferences, and trade fairs in Nordic countries.

Ajman Tourism's plan includes a series of activities such as roadshows, webinars, campaigns, and meetings with major tour operators to effectively promote Ajman on both B2B and B2C levels.

United Spirit Nordic is a distinguished destination management company representing several Nordic countries. With an impressive portfolio of clients, including national tourism authorities like the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism Oman, Jordan Tourism Board, Jamaica Tourism Board, Saudi Tourism Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, and more, United Spirit Nordic has proven expertise in promoting diverse destinations globally. Their portfolio also includes renowned hotels such as Abama Luxury Residences, Banyan Tree Samui, Park Hyatt Siem Reap, and Anantara Hotels & Resorts, among others. Additionally, they collaborate with reputable cruise companies like Star Clippers, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, and VIVA Cruises, showcasing their comprehensive approach to tourism management across various sectors.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://visit-ajman.ae/en-ajmantourism

About United Spirit Nordic:

United Spirit Nordic is an independent company specializing in improving Press & PR performance for destinations, hotels, airlines, and Sales & Marketing. With extensive experience in traditional and social media in Nordic markets, USN aims to ensure clients maintain a regular and effective presence, achieving measurable results.