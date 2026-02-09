Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), concludes the year with a series of significant accomplishments that reinforce the airport’s role as the main gateway to the Kingdom.

AIG’s comprehensive achievements in 2025 underpin QAIA’s sustained contribution to national connectivity, economic growth, and operational excellence. This was reinforced by a key milestone: the signing of the Joint Declaration with the Ministry of Transport following the extension of its Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement until 2039. This shared commitment reaffirms AIG’s long-term investment in the modernization, expansion and operation of the airport.

These strategic efforts were reflected in several international recognitions and accreditations. QAIA received the ‘ACI World–Amadeus Technology Innovation Award’ for ‘Best Innovation in Airport Operations and Installations Management.’ This award celebrated AIG’s Smart Cleaning System—a real-time, data-driven solution that enhances hygiene, efficiency, and responsiveness across the terminal. QAIA was also named ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in the Middle East’ for the second time based on the 2024 ASQ Survey and retained its 4-Star SKYTRAX Airport Rating. In addition, the airport successfully renewed its Level 3 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation through February 2026, becoming the first in the Middle East to achieve it in 2022. It has also renewed its Level 4+ Airport Carbon Accreditation through May 2028, reaffirming its robust carbon management practices, integration of sustainability initiatives, and alignment with the aviation sector’s net-zero ambitions.

The operational performance of 2025 demonstrates AIG’s commitment to the modernization and expansion of QAIA, particularly in safety and security. QAIA conducted a full-scale Acts of Unlawful Interference exercise in line with national and international protocols. AIG also cooperated with the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission and the Government of Canada to introduce a state-of-the-art radioactive material detection system, further strengthening its role in national resilience and security.

At the passenger experience level, AIG continued to improve efficiency, accessibility and comfort. Improvements to the Arrival Baggage Handling System reduced luggage delivery times, while the introduction of nine e-gates in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship streamlined passenger processing. The launch of QAIA’s new website extended this focus beyond the terminal by enhancing digital access to information and services.

AIG also enhanced services for both business partners and passengers. A strategic agreement with Extime JCDecaux Airport introduced sustainable and innovative advertising solutions throughout the terminal, while the inauguration of a second air cargo center by Menzies Aviation doubled cargo handling capacity, supporting logistics and trade growth. AIG also supported the development of Royal Jordanian’s air cargo operations center at QAIA, reinforcing the airport’s role as a regional logistics hub and expanding its capacity to handle medical, perishable, and high-value cargo serving more than 50 global destinations. The airport’s commercial appeal was further strengthened with the opening of local brands such as BLK Coffee, Burgerizz and Al Ameed Coffee, enriching the passenger experience and cementing QAIA’s role as an economic and cultural gateway.

Sustainability remained a strategic priority in 2025, with the launch of a new solar farm generating over 25% of AIG’s energy needs and reducing 12,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year—positioning QAIA among the largest solar-powered airports in the MENA region. In parallel, QAIA completed a comprehensive noise contour assessment conducted by Envisa, which confirmed that noise levels generated by airport operations remain very low and do not impact surrounding communities, underscoring AIG’s commitment to responsible and community-conscious airport operations. This commitment to environmental responsibility and operational efficiency is echoed with the addition of 17 electric vehicles. This has achieved over 2,000 liters in fuel savings, contributing to lower emissions and long-term cost efficiency. This focus was reflected in The Airport International Group Foundation maintaining its elite AAA ESG rating with an improved score. The Foundation further received regional awards, notably for its Hirfati Training Center, which successfully graduated 72 trainees, bringing the total number of graduates to 694 since its launch in 2021. These results reflect excellence in environmental, social and governance performance.

Recognizing that these achievements are driven by its people, AIG continued to advance its human capital strategy through initiatives supporting employee well-being and development. The company implemented wage improvements, incentive schemes and enhanced health insurance, strengthened internal communication and open dialogue, and expanded training and leadership programs to ensure its workforce remains equipped for future growth.

Aligned with its vision of broader societal impact, AIG’s workforce demonstrated remarkable engagement in community initiatives, with more than 80% of employees participating in volunteer activities and contributing over 5,000 hours of service toward local development projects.

Reflecting on the year, Nicolas Devillier, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group, said, “2025 represented a strategic step forward in strengthening Queen Alia International Airport as a resilient, trusted and future-ready national asset. The progress we achieved reflects the strong alignment between us and our grantor, represented by the Ministry of Transport, our employees, and our partners, united around a shared long-term vision for Jordan’s aviation sector. As we move forward with our 2026–2030 enhancement plan, our focus will be on deepening operational excellence, accelerating innovation, embedding sustainability, and expanding the airport’s economic and social contribution, to ensure QAIA continues to feel like home for passengers.”