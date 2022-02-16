Abu Dhabi – Khidmah, one of the leading facilities management and maintenance companies in the region, announced the launch of a new innovative digital platform ‘Khidmah Home’ to enable residents and property owners to benefit from the company’s professional maintenance services. Available via a user-friendly dedicated web portal and iOS and Android powered mobile application, customers can now book and manage a wide range of on-demand services and solutions with a click of a button, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Abdellatif Sfaxi, CEO at Khidmah, said, “Customers are looking for easily accessible professional and trusted maintenance services that can enhance their living and working experiences. The Khidmah Home Portal and App provide a unique and seamless experience that can be accessed by anyone with an internet connected device.”

“Many owners and tenants in the communities we manage already benefit from our 24-hour services and solutions. However, with the power of technology, we have extended our expertise to all residents in the emirate, who can now enjoy over 60 professional and competitively priced solutions with ease, backed by decades of in-depth experience and industry knowledge. During the pilot period, the Khidmah Home App and Portal proved to be effective and enjoyed by our customers, and we are certain that the Abu Dhabi community will recognise the value it can provide.” he added.

Available to users across Abu Dhabi, Khidmah Home Portal and App allows residents to book a wide range of on-demand home maintenance services, request quotations, track services, real time tracking of technicians and make online payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Services available under Khidmah Home include plumbing, landscaping, civil works, AC maintenance, electrical services, and many other specialised solutions. Customers can also choose if they would prefer a one-off service or book a more long-term package based on their needs and budgets.

Khidmah Home Portal can be accessed by login into home.khidmah.com

Khidmah Home App can be downloaded via https://bit.ly/3gtNRBd for Play Store and https://apple.co/3Jdi8Ao for App Store.

About Khidmah:

Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 80 projects currently under their management, has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client’s unique needs and budget.

Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency and minimise environmental footprint.

