STC pay, Bahrain’s mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has announced a strategic partnership with Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to launch a payment feature for utility bills for its mobile wallet application.

Bahrain's STC Pay has partnered with EWA to launch a utility bill payment feature in its mobile wallet application

stc pay has diversified its digital payment offerings to add a new payment option for residents of Bahrain to pay their electricity and water bills directly through the app.

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), appreciated this cooperation, indicating that the Authority is always keen to develop its services and improve its customer experience through the cooperation with several partners to ensure diverse and advanced convenient services to all customers in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He expressed his pleasure for adding a new digital payment channel, aligning with EWA’s strategy of offering payment services in an easy and convenient manner, at any time, and from anywhere.

“We constantly strive to expand the scope of our services with government and private sectors to enhance the quality of services provided, in line with the Authority’s vision of elevating service quality and meeting our customers’ expectations,” he added.

Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO and Chairman of stc pay, said, "We are delighted to partner with EWA for stc pay, which marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize digital payments in Bahrain, in line with government’s economic vision. By integrating utility, telecom, insurance and other essential services into stc pay, we aim to provide convenience for our subscribers making it easier than ever for our subscribers to manage their finances and stay on top of their bills. All this can now be done from the convenience of stc pay’s integrated mobile wallet platform that offers a diverse range of payment options, along with value-added benefits and offers to make their everyday lifestyle more rewarding.”

With this innovative update exclusively on stc pay, residents of Bahrain who are stc pay subscribers will be able to effortlessly settle their EWA bills without the hassle of entering their card details to pay their utility bills. In addition to electricity and water bills, stc pay subscribers can also use the app to pay for a wide range of other services.

stc pay is one of the Kingdom’s leading mobile wallets that provides local and international transfers, prepaid cards, bill payments, offers, and more for customers to make quick and direct payments.

Officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, stc pay offers financial services that are fast, secure, and easy for modern everyday life.

stc pay has been instrumental in empowering the low-income expat workforce, previously unbanked by the financial services sector, with a secure, affordable, and convenient way to address financial needs. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).